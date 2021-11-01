Minecraft literally has "mine" in its name. Although a lot can be done on the surface in the game, it's when players start digging down that the real adventure begins. From rare priceless materials to vicious creatures, mining is one of the essential components of the experience.

But many new players can just start digging down and find themselves unprepared and in grave danger. New players need to note that mining shouldn't be taken lightly as almost everything under the ground can pose a danger. Hence, they must prepare before going deep down.

5 best mining tips for Minecraft beginners

There are many tips and tricks to mine in Minecraft, given that it is one of the integral parts of the game. But here are some basic tips that will serve new players well as they venture into the dark and mine for the first time.

5) Knowing Ore generation levels

Different Ores (Image via Minecraft)

Once they've begun mining, players need to know what they're looking for. Do they need some Iron, Redstone, or Diamonds? Hence, knowing which ore forms at which level is very important. For example, Diamond ores can only be found below y=12, while Iron can be found anywhere between y=54 and y=5.

4) Stairway from surface to the mines

Stairway to the mines (Image via Minecraft wiki)

While mining diagonally underground can be time-consuming, it is the safest and the most convenient way to build a path from the surface to the mines. Players won't be in danger of digging straight down and drowning in lava or falling down a cavern. They can navigate up and down with ease, without any confusion.

3) Have enough Torches

Torches (Image via Minecraft)

One of the biggest lifesavers in Minecraft is an extremely handy item called Torches, and players should have loads of them while mining. Torches can be used up real fast during mining as they have to be placed quite frequently. So, players should bring as many of them as possible.

2) Carry Water Bucket

Water bucket in caves (Image via Minecraft)

There are several potential threats which can be avoided simply by bringing a water bucket down in the mines. Players can prevent burning in lava and make Obsidian by mixing lava with water. Water can also save players from fall damage in huge caves.

1) Strip Mining

Strip mining (Image via Minecraft)

This is arguably the best way to set up a mine in Minecraft. Strip mining means mining in a certain direction and then on to smaller branches left and right from the main branch. This is the most efficient way to find any type of ore (especially Diamonds). Although it's not the most fun, as players can get bored of just hitting rocks in a single line all day, but it definitely yields some good loot.

Mining is a scary business and players can come across hostile mobs and lava at any time. Hence these tips can help new players who are starting out in the vast world of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

