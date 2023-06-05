Minecraft best food tier list

In Minecraft, players must survive in a world for as long as possible and conquer all three realms by fighting several hostile mobs and wading through dangerous locations. Hence, food is one of the most important items they need to carry. There are various kinds of food items that replenish players' hunger and health bars. However, the game has a whole list of food items.

For those new to Minecraft, choosing a good food item can be quite difficult, as many items are eatable, but not all are suitable for the in-game character. Hence, here is a tier list of all the food items present in the game.

Note: The food item list provided below partially follows the saturation restoration capabilities of each item and is predominantly based on the writer's opinions. The list was made because a few food items have higher saturation restoration capabilities but will have an overall negative effect on players.

Tier list of all the food items present in Minecraft

Name Food points Saturation restored Effective quality Saturation ratio Enchanted Golden Apple 4 9.6 13.6 2.4 Golden Apple 4 9.6 13.6 2.4 Suspicious Stew (Together with Saturation) 13 21.2 34.2 1.630769231 Golden Carrot 6 14.4 20.4 2.4 Cooked Porkchop 8 12.8 20.8 1.6 Steak 8 12.8 20.8 1.6 Rabbit Stew 10 12 22 1.2 Cooked Mutton 6 9.6 15.6 1.6 Cooked Salmon 6 9.6 15.6 1.6 Beetroot Soup 6 7.2 13.2 1.2 Cooked Chicken 6 7.2 13.2 1.2 Mushroom Stew 6 7.2 13.2 1.2 Suspicious Stew 6 7.2 13.2 1.2 Baked Potato 5 6 11 1.2 Bread 5 6 11 1.2 Cooked Cod 5 6 11 1.2 Cooked Rabbit 5 6 11 1.2 Pumpkin Pie 8 4.8 12.8 0.6 Carrot 3 3.6 6.6 1.2 Cake (whole) 14 2.8 16.8 0.2 Apple 4 2.4 6.4 0.6 Chorus Fruit 4 2.4 6.4 0.6 Raw Beef 3 1.8 4.8 0.6 Raw Porkchop 3 1.8 4.8 0.6 Raw Rabbit 3 1.8 4.8 0.6 Honey Bottle 6 1.2 7.2 0.2 Melon Slice 2 1.2 3.2 0.6 Raw Chicken 2 1.2 3.2 0.6 Raw Mutton 2 1.2 3.2 0.6 Beetroot 1 1.2 2.2 1.2 Potato 1 0.6 1.6 0.6 Cake (slice) 2 0.4 2.4 0.2 Cookie 2 0.4 2.4 0.2 Glow Berries 2 0.4 2.4 0.2 Raw Cod 2 0.4 2.4 0.2 Raw Salmon 2 0.4 2.4 0.2 Sweet Berries 2 0.4‌ 2.4‌ 0.2‌ Tropical Fish 1 0.2 1.2 0.2 Spider Eye 2 3.2 5.2 1.6 Poisonous Potato 2 1.2 3.2 0.6 Rotten Flesh 4 0.8 4.8 0.2 Dried Kelp 1 0.6‌ 1.6‌ 0.6‌ Pufferfish 1 0.2 1.2 0.2

Food items with best nourishment

These food items have the best overall nourishment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

All food items have both saturation and hunger restorations. Hence, the ratio of those two values is essentially nourishment, on which they are ranked. Hence, the enchanted golden apple, golden apple, and golden carrot are the best food items for nourishment. They have 2.4 values in this statistic, which is extremely high.

Enchanted golden apples and golden apples can even give some positive status effects to further protect players.

Food items with good nourishment value

These food items have good overall nourishment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Food items like cooked mutton, salmon, pork chops, and steak have good nourishment (1.6). Furthermore, due to being derived from the most common farm animals that spawn in the Overworld, they are the most eaten food items in the game. Millions of players eat cooked pork chops and steaks in Minecraft to quickly regain hunger and health points.

Food items with normal nourishment value

These food items have the normal overall nourishment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Food items like baked potatoes, beetroot, beetroot soup, bread, carrot, cooked chicken, cooked cod, cooked rabbit, mushroom stew, rabbit stew, and suspicious stew have a normal level of nourishment value (1.2). Most of these are not regularly consumed by players since the ingredients needed to make them are rare.

Three of this category's most popular food items are baked potatoes, bread, and cooked chicken.

Food items with low nourishment value

These food items have low overall nourishment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Food items like apple, chorus fruit, dried kelp (Java Edition only), melon slice, poisonous potato, potato, pumpkin pie, raw beef, raw mutton, raw mutton, raw porkchop, raw rabbit, and sweet berries (Bedrock Edition only), have a low nourishment value (0.6).

Players usually do not eat them specifically to replenish health or hunger points. In fact, some of them are only eaten for fun.

Food items with the worst nourishment values

These food items have the worst overall nourishment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Food items like cake, cookies, dried kelp (Bedrock Edition only), glow berries, honey, pufferfish, raw cod, raw salmon, rotten flesh, spider eye, sweet berries (Java Edition only), and tropical fish have the worst nourishment value (0.2).

While some of these are eaten for fun, most are frequently avoided. Items like rotten flesh or spider eye are mostly consumed due to a lack of better alternatives or when players simply need to increase their health bar to prevent losing health.

