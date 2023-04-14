Top 5 animals to farm in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft has lots of mobs that players can interact with. Amongst them, there are a few that are regular real-life animals like cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, etc. They are some of the most common mobs in the game since they spawn in almost all biomes in the Overworld.

Though they are common, they are also some of the most important mobs that players can farm to obtain items from them. Farming is a process through which players can kill mobs or use them to obtain useful items in order to survive in the game. Here are some of the best animals to farm in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Furthermore, the list only contains animals and not fictional mobs present in the game.

5 animals that are great for farming in Minecraft

5) Bee

A bee farm will offer loads of honeycomb and honey in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bees are neutral mobs that might get angry if players try to take honey or honeycomb from their nest.

However, if there is a campfire beneath the nest, players can easily obtain honey or honeycomb, depending on whether they use glass bottles or shears on the nest.

They can breed bees and create a small bee farm in their base that regularly produces honey and honeycomb.

4) Chicken

Chickens can be farmed for feathers and eggs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Chickens can essentially be farmed in two ways. They can either be kept alive to keep producing eggs, or they can be killed for a handful of XP orbs and feathers. Players can set up both kinds of chicken farms to obtain all the items.

Feathers are important for players when crafting arrows, whereas eggs can be used to craft food items and also spawn chicks. Chickens can easily breed with one another with the help of any seed.

3) Sheep

Sheep drop wool and raw mutton, both items are quite important for surviving in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sheep are one of the most important mobs in the entire game. They are needed as soon as players enter the game. These mobs drop wool and raw mutton upon death, both of which are quite important for survival.

The only way players can build beds is with wool blocks dropped by sheep. Raw mutton can be cooked and eaten to replenish three hunger points. Hence, a sheep farm can greatly help players survive in the world.

2) Pig

Pigs drop raw pork that can be cooked and consumed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to some of the best food items in the game, cooked porkchop is always on the list. Hence, millions of players have a pig farm where they can breed them and then kill them to obtain raw pork, which can then be cooked and consumed.

Cooked porkchop replenishes four health points and gives a lot of saturation as well. Hence, if players want to survive various dangers, they must have a pig farm and keep stacks of cooked pork chops with them.

1) Cow

Cows not only drop raw beef, they also drop leather which is quite useful in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to cooked pork chop, cooked beef is also considered one of the best food items in the entire game. It can also replenish four health points and give players lots of saturation. Hence, a cow is one of the best animals to farm in the game.

However, the only reason it is ranked above a pig is because it also drops leather and gives milk. Leather can be used to craft several items, while milk can be drunk to remove all status effects.

