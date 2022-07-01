How to make arrows in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19, arrows can be used as ammunition for ranged weapons like bows, crossbows, and dispensers. They are one of the most used items in the game since players constantly fight hostile mobs and they prefer to do so from a distance to avoid damage from melee attacks. Even though it is a simple item compared to others, it can be a tricky item to craft for newcomers.

When players first jump into the game, they usually get arrows that are dropped by skeletons upon death. However, there is a way to craft them if players have the required crafting materials. Once the basic version of the item is crafted, players can go even further and make specialized arrows in the game.

Crafting recipes for different arrows in Minecraft 1.19

How to craft normal arrows

Items needed for crafting arrows (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As players play the game, they will eventually run out of arrows that they have obtained from killing skeletons and will have to find a way to craft them. Players will need three items to craft them in the game: flints, sticks, and feathers.

Flint is an item that can either be obtained by mining gravel or by trading with fletcher villagers. Sticks are fairly easy to obtain from wood planks that come from wood logs, and feathers can be obtained by killing parrots or chickens.

Crafting recipe for the arrow (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After players have obtained these three items, they can simply open the crafting table GUI and vertically place flints, sticks, and feathers in the same order in the crafting slots to craft arrows. If players place one unit of each item, it will craft four arrows. Hence, players can get loads of arrows with just a few resources.

Specialized arrows

After normal arrows are crafted, players can either use them as they are or craft special arrows to gain more advantage over their opponents. There are two other types of arrows in the game: spectral and tipped.

Spectral arrows

Crafting recipe for spectral arrows (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Spectral arrows are special arrows that can show the outline of an enemy when they are hit with the help of the Glowing status effect. The outline can be seen through walls as well, helping players track their opponent's movements and gain an advantage.

To craft them, players will need four glowstone dusts placed in a diamond shape around the arrow on the crafting table. If one normal arrow is used, two spectral arrows get crafted.

Tipped arrows

Crafting recipe for tipped arrow of harming (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

While normal arrows simply inflict damage on opponents, tipped arrows can also apply certain status effects onto them. There are 17 different types of tipped arrows in the game, depending on the type of lingering potion used to craft them.

Lingering potions are crafted with dragon's breath and can be used to craft these special arrows. Players will always need a minimum of eight arrows surrounding any lingering potion to craft eight tipped arrows in the game.

