How to get honeycomb in Minecraft (2023)

Bees are an important mob in Minecraft, providing sustainable resources in the game, much like their real-world counterparts. However, like any other resource, there is a specific way to find and farm it in the world.

Honeycomb, a material produced by bees in-game, is an essential item that can be used to craft many valuable items that players can place into their builds. However, knowing where to look and how to claim this resource can be challenging.

Here is everything players need to know about obtaining honeycomb in Minecraft for 2023.

Bees are a small, flying neutral mob that players can find in the more grassy biomes in the game. Upon inspection of these biomes, players will notice bee nests hanging from trees in the area.

To obtain honeycomb, players must first locate one of these bee nests. This can seem complicated; however, if the player can locate a meadow biome, the bee nest has a 100% chance of spawning.

With this in mind, three bees will be inside once the bee nest has been located. When the bees fly around, they will generate honey inside the nest, which will build up and begin to give the bee nest the appearance of honey pouring out of it.

Once the bee nest is ready for harvesting, Minecraft players can approach it to claim their honeycomb. However, they will need to prepare for this or face the consequences.

Extracting honeycomb from the bee nest in Minecraft.

Once the bee nest is ready for harvest, there are a few ways to collect it. The first and most direct is to approach the nest with shears and shear it. This will cause three honeycombs to drop from the nest while enraging the bees.

When the bees are enraged, they will chase and sting the player, causing damage over time, and can even kill them if they are low on health or not careful.

Players can place a campfire directly under the bee nest to prevent the bees from becoming enraged. Additionally, they can use a dispenser and a pair of sheers pointing toward the bee nest to extract the honeycomb, which will fall out of the bee nest without angering the bees.

Items that can be made using honeycomb in Minecraft

A few great items can be made from honeycomb obtained from bees. While none are particularly game-breaking, they are still valuable to players and worth their time.

In addition to combining honeycomb to create a honeycomb block, Minecraft players can also create a beehive by combining honeycomb with planks. The beehive is a player-made alternative to bee nests that can be used to house bees as well as harvest honey and other resources.

Next, players can use the honeycomb to make candles, which can be used for lighting and decoration in a player's world.

Lastly, they can use the honeycomb as a form of wax by combining it with copper to protect it from oxidation, which will help it keep its brilliant color, even when exposed to the elements.

