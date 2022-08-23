Top 5 dangerous status effects in Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is full of mobs and potions that can affect a player with its unique status effects. Each of these status effects affects the status of each ability in the player's character and gameplay.

Several of these status effects are extremely helpful in the game, while others suck the joy out of you while you grind worldwide. For instance, the "speed" status effect increases the player's walking speed, and the "jump" boost increases the jump height.

Others are extremely harmful and can decline the overall player performance as they have a declining effect on their status. There are currently over 30 unique status effects in the Java Edition of the game, with more likely to be added in future updates.

While some of these effects can be worn off easily by the players, some are extremely lethal if they jump into a survival server with these effects turned on. Here are 5 dangerous status effects in Minecraft in 2022 that players should know about.

Beware of these Minecraft effects

5) Weakness

Weakness status effect can be inflicted upon a player through several methods like splashing or lingering a potion of weakness on them, getting hit by an arrow of weakness, or eating a suspicious stew when crafted with a tulip flower.

This can be one of the most dangerous status effects when inflicted upon the player as it decreases attack power by four hearts. This means the player's character can become weak and not inflict the same damage to their enemies as they usually would.

4) Slowness

While the speed status effect can be a blessing for some Minecraft players who love to do speed runs in the game, slowness can be a curse as it can only cause them to slow down further than their average walking speed.

The speed of a player under the slowness status effect can be decreased starting from 15% per level up until four different levels, which can affect the gameplay in a significant way.

Players can get this effect upon themselves from the potion and arrow of slowness and the turtle master. It is one of the most lethal status effects in the game as it also slows down the progress an average Minecraft player is used to.

3) Hunger

Hunger is one of the things Minecraft players tend to keep away from themselves and are always on the hunt for food in villages and jungles to keep in their inventory at all times.

Fatigue can be caused if a character is not well fed in the game and can cause the health bar to drop. This is one of the biggest fears of players in this survival sandbox.

Having the hunger status effect upon a player can prove extremely dangerous as the hunger bar starts depleting rapidly and will turn green. This effect is inflicted upon the player if they are under the influence of a husk attack or eating puffer fish, rotten flesh, or raw chicken.

2) Blindness

Blindness can come off as one of the fearsome status effects in Minecraft as it completely blinds the player's visibility on the screen and causes the screen to dim further, making it challenging for them to see the world around them. In this case, they become prone to their enemies or dangerous animals while wandering around biomes.

By eating a suspicious stew crafted with an Azure Bluet flower, blindness can be inflicted upon a player and can prove to be a major disadvantage to their gameplay experience. Being as pretty as the flower might result in a lethal status effect that players should avoid.

1) Poison

Poison status effects are the end of any player if they inflict this upon them, depending upon the source they got it from. There are various ways players can get this status effect from:

Potion of Poison

Arrow of Poison

Poisonous Potato

Touching or Eating a Pufferfish

Suspicious Stew (When crafted with a Lily of the Valley flower)

Eating a Spider Eye

Cave Spider Bites

Bee Stings

The most dangerous status effect in Minecraft, poison reduces the health hearts of a player, starting from 0.8 hearts per second to 1.66 hearts per second, which can then fully deplete the character's health bar in less than 10 seconds. While some poisons are non-lethal in the game, others can cause sudden death after depleting the health bar.

So, avoiding strange potions around suspicious food items worldwide is better. While it is understood that exploration is one of the key elements of Minecraft, staying cautious about the dangers is always a good thing to know.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

