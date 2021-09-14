5 annoying status effects in Minecraft

Status effects in Minecraft are modifiers that change specific game characteristics. For example, the "Speed" status effect allows players to move faster.

There are currently over 30 unique status effects in the Java Edition of the game, with more likely to be added in future updates.

While it's true a lot of these status effects can prove highly useful, some, on the other hand, are quite the opposite and can be downright annoying.

Five most irritating Minecraft status effects

5) Bad Luck

Although this status effect cannot be obtained naturally, some Minecraft survival servers use plug-ins to inflict this effect onto players. Once given this dreaded effect, they will find that their chances of finding high-quality loot are severely diminished.

4) Hunger

The hunger effect will force players to consume food at a faster rate (Image via Reddit, u/costella)

Often inflicted through raw meat and rotten flesh consumption, the hunger status effect is notoriously annoying.

While afflicted with this status effect, users will notice their hunger bar depleting far faster than usual. This isn't so much of a big deal if they are rich with food, but it can prove a significant setback in the game's early stages.

3) Nausea

Despite not having much practical effect like other harmful status effects, the nausea effect is easily one of the most annoying in the game.

Afflicted players will find their screens spinning in a way so obnoxious that it seems to transcend the fourth wall and make players feel sick in real life. Luckily, however, the only way to obtain this effect in vanilla Minecraft is by consuming a pufferfish.

2) Slowness

Slowness potions are a great way to troll friends (Image via Minecraft.net)

Slowness is a cumbersome effect that forces players' movement speeds to be greatly reduced. This not only causes getting around to become a complete chore, but it also becomes harder for afflicted players to escape dangerous mobs.

1) Mining Fatigue

Every Minecrafter who's explored an ocean monument has probably felt the absolute pain of mining fatigue at some point or another. This infuriating status effect is generously dished out by elder guardians and can make breaching the ocean monument much harder than it ever needed to be.

Also voted the clear-cut winner in many polls for the most irritating status effect in Minecraft, it's safe to say that the community feels the same way.

Note: This article topic is subjective by nature and reflects the opinions of the writer only.

