How to get enchanted golden apples in Minecraft easily?

There are several different food items in Minecraft that help players replenish their health and hunger bars. Some are readily available, while others are extremely hard to get. One of the rarest of them is the enchanted golden apples. They are so rare that players usually keep them for use in worst-case scenarios.

Enchanted golden apples have a magical ability to instantly replenish all hearts and provide eight extras to players. They also apply beneficial status effects like resistance, regeneration, absorption, and fire resistance to prevent them from dying. Though they are not easy to obtain, there are some ways through which players can get a few without exploring too much.

Ways to easily obtain enchanted golden apple in Minecraft

Loot Ancient Cities

Ancient Cities have the highest chance of generating enchanted golden apples in chests in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players must understand that enchanted golden apples cannot be crafted in any way. Moreover, players can find them in a handful of structures as chest loot. The chances of a chest generating an enchanted golden apple are meager. However, ancient city chests have the highest probability of 8.4%.

Hence, one of the easiest ways to find enchanted golden apples is to loot ancient cities. However, exploring the structure can be extremely difficult since it is filled with sculk sensors and shriekers. Players must carry loads of wool blocks or carpets to place and walk on to quickly open all chests. Furthermore, they should also block any sculk shriekers to prevent Warden from spawning.

Find loads of ruined portals

Ruined portals might have the slightest chance of generating enchanted golden apples, but they are the most common Minecraft structures to have one (Image via Mojang)

If players have a good horse or elytra to fly around the world, they could also go hunting for ruined portals scattered around the Overworld. Though these structures only have a 1.5% chance of generating enchanted golden apples, they are much more common and easy to spot in the game. Hence, users can explore the world in their free time and check every chest to see if they get enchanted golden apples.

There is no denying that this is a time-consuming method, but it will be much less troublesome compared to looting ancient cities.

With commands

Technically, the easiest way to obtain an enchanted golden apple in Minecraft is by using a command with cheats enabled in a world (Image via Mojang)

Obtaining an enchanted golden apple becomes extremely easy once we remove the question of which mode players are in or if they are using cheats in their world. Within seconds, they can possess hundreds of them with the help of commands. They need to type '/give {PlayerName} minecraft:enchanted_golden_apple' in the text chat while their world has cheats on to get the food item.

It goes without saying that this will not work for players who are playing in pure survival mode and want to avoid cheating and getting the rare food item. This method was only mentioned since it is technically the easiest way to obtain it in the game.

