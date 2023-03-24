Minecraft player uses new calibrated sculk sensors to make working telegraph poles

Mojang recently released a brand new Minecraft snapshot that adds a bunch of new blocks and items to the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. One of these blocks includes a calibrated sculk sensor. It is a new variant that allows players to limit the levels of frequency that the sculk sensor can detect.

Recently, a Reddit user 'u/tomoztech' posted a video on the official Minecraft subreddit showcasing illuminated telegraph poles they created with calibrated sculk sensors.

Calibrated sculk sensor's detection level was changed (Image via Reddit/u/tomoztech)

The Redditor created several telegraph poles where they placed the new block. Underneath it, they placed a redstone comparator and two barrels on either side that had shears. This somehow activated the redstone comparator and set a certain vibration signal for the calibrated sculk sensor.

A block of amethyst was placed adjacent to the calibrated sculk sensor so that the signal could be transmitted to another tower. Finally, there was a redstone lamp that would light the telegraph pole once the signal reached it. At one end, they had a bot character that would press a button to start a jukebox on top of a minecart that sends the vibration signal to the first telegraph pole.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's telegraph poles with new calibrated sculk sensor blocks

Since calibrated sculk sensor blocks are novel, almost every player in the community is excited about them. Hence, when this post went live on the official subreddit, it instantly caught a lot of attention. Within a day, the post received over eight thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The OP (original poster) themselves commented on their post, discussing how drastically the new sculk sensor variant will change wireless redstone contraptions in the game. They also mentioned how they set the vibration frequency of these new blocks to 11 in order to create the telegraph poles. This was possible with the barrels containing 11 shears.

OP discussing the possibilities that the new block will open in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several Redditors noticed how the original poster created a carpet mod bot that looked like famous redstone expert and YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo. This was a funny and respectful homage to the Minecraft content creator, who has made countless videos on redstone contraptions.

Redditors discussed how the original poster created Mumbo Jumbo's bot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, people were extremely delighted to see the calibrated sculk sensor being used in such a fascinating way. People also discussed how information can now be transferred with the new block and these telegraph poles. The post continues to gain views and upvotes as more people learn about the new block.

