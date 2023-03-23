Calibrated sculk sensor in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: All you need to know

Mojang recently released a new snapshot, 23w12a, for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. This beta version brings loads of brand-new features that will be released in the game's upcoming patch. Though the developers have mentioned that the Cherry Grove biome is the latest new feature for the 1.20 update, they continue to add more items, blocks, and points of interest.
One of these additions is a new block called calibrated sculk. Sculk blocks were released in the 1.19 update, bringing new wireless redstone mechanics to the game. With Minecraft's 1.20 Trails and Tales update, however, sculk sensors are getting a brand new variant.
All about new calibrated sculk sensor being released in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update
What is a calibrated sculk sensor?
The calibrated sculk sensor is a brand-new block that was added to snapshot 23w12a and will be officially released with the 1.20 update. It is a new variant of the regular sculk sensor block, but it won't generate naturally in the Deep Dark Biome. After it has been crafted, players can essentially change the block's detection level based on different sound frequencies.
How to craft calibrated sculk sensor
These brand-new calibrated sculk sensors will not generate naturally in the world; however, they are fairly simple to craft. You will need one regular sculk sensor and three amethyst shards to create the new block. A regular sculk sensor can be obtained by breaking it with a silk touch enchanted tool, while amethyst shards can be acquired from an amethyst geode.
Calibrated sculk sensor's appearance and uses
When players place the calibrated sculk sensor, they will notice that the block has an amethyst shard protruding from between the four sculk tentacles. Additionally, the amethyst will be ingrained in the sculk block on one side.
You can place a redstone comparator adjacent to the new calibrated sensor block on the side where the amethyst is implanted. Once this is done, you have to put a lectern right next to the comparator and place a book and quill on it. The pages of the book will essentially increase or decrease the sculk sensor's detection level.
Players can place any redstone item/block adjacent to the new block to change its detection level. The signal strength emitted by the former is the only frequency the calibrated sculk sensor will be able to register.