5 best Ancient City seeds for Minecraft 1.19.2

The Ancient City is one of the rarest structures to find in Minecraft 1.19.2. It was added just a few months back with The Wild Update and instantly became popular in the community. The mysterious city houses some of the best loot items but is also the scariest and most dangerous place to explore due to the presence of the Warden.

The Ancient City has a massive Warden statue in the middle, followed by a path that leads to different smaller structures with chests. Since it generates in the Deep Dark biome, the entire city is contaminated with loads of sculk blocks.

Luckily, there are some great seeds that spawn players near an Ancient City. Even though they are not easily visible when players are underground, this article will provide coordinates to track them down.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

124, jim55421, and 3 other great seeds to find Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19.2

1) Ancient City under a Snowy Mountain (Seed: 12457)

This seed spawns players a few hundred blocks away from a snowy mountain with Ancient City underneath (Image via Mojang/Sportskeeda)

This Minecraft 1.19.2 seed is amazing for players who want clear access to an Ancient City but also crave a beautiful location for their base.

Players will spawn in a normal biome, not far from a stunning snow-capped mountain with a large hole that leads players into caves. If they continue to explore the cave system, they will eventually find the Deep Dark and the Ancient City.

Players can create a base right above the abandoned structure.

Coordinates to the structure: (X: 196, Z: -198)

2) Several Ancient Cities near spawn (Seed: 124)

There are several Ancient Cities in this seed near the spawn area (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ancient Cities are unique Minecraft 1.19.2 structures that can generate near one another and can even be connected to one another. This is perfectly depicted in this seed, where players spawn a few hundred blocks away from at least four of these structures.

This will give players time to prepare themselves to enter the haunting city and explore. Plenty of loot will be up for grabs if they stay away from the Warden.

Coordinates to the structure: (X: 230, Z: -613)

3) Loads of Ancient Cities (Seed: 5146159088207717555)

Many Ancient Cities will spawn in this seed since it has a massive Deep Dark biome patch (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a special Minecraft 1.19.2 seed since it works in both Bedrock and Java Edition.

In both editions, the nearest Ancient City is just a few hundred blocks away from spawn. However, as players explore more caves and Deep Dark biomes, they will find a long trail of these structures. Since the seed has a massive cave biome patch underground, it has generated several Ancient Cities close to each other.

Coordinates to one of the structures: (X: -728, Z: -168)

4) Ancient City right below spawn (Seed: jim55421)

Even though the structure will be below the spawn, players will not explore it without proper protection (Image via Mojang)

Since the Ancient City is a rare structure to find in Minecraft 1.19.2, players would love to spawn in a new world and instantly find it. This seed does exactly that, as it spawns a player right above one.

However, it is not the best since players will likely have to prepare themselves to venture into the Deep Dark. The progression and preparation itself will take a long time and force players to wander around looking for other resources first. However, the good part is that some parts of the structure will be in the spawn chunks.

5) Ancient City and Stronghold underneath Woodland Mansion (Seed: 27989392284679975)

This seed generates an Ancient City right underneath a Woodland Mansion (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the best seed to spawn in general and not just for the new Minecraft 1.19.2 structure.

The Ancient City, along with the Woodland Mansion and Stronghold, are some of the rarest structures in the entire Overworld realm. However, this seed miraculously generates all of them on top of each other.

The Ancient City generates right below the Stronghold, which generates only a few blocks away from the Woodland Mansion.

Coordinates to the structure: (X:232, Z: -1704)

