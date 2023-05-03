How to make and use suspicious stew in Minecraft?

Suspicious stew is one of Minecraft's most mysterious and amusing food items. You will usually find them in certain structures, and you can eat them to experience different status effects. It is like a fun-filled mystery that you can uncover after consuming it.

However, there is a method to actually make the suspicious stew and know exactly what status effect it will have. Though the suspicious part of the food item goes away after crafting it, it can still be used to prank other players and have a good laugh. Here is how the amusing food item can be crafted and used in Minecraft.

Steps to craft suspicious stew and use it in Minecraft

1) Ingredients needed to craft a suspicious stew

You will need both brown and red mushrooms, flowers, and a bowl to craft the suspicious stew in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

You will need four items to craft a suspicious stew: brown and red mushrooms, any flower, and a bowl. Both mushrooms can grow randomly in forests and swamp biomes, while flowers commonly grow in plains, groves, and other overworld biomes. Remember, the type of flower used to craft the stew affects what status effect it will apply to the player.

Lastly, you can craft a bowl with three wooden planks placed in a v-shape on the crafting table.

2) Craft the suspicious stew

Crafting recipe for the suspicious stew in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you have all the ingredients, you can place them on the crafting table to craft the suspicious stew. The mushrooms can be on top, while the bowl and the flower can be right underneath the mushrooms.

This will craft one suspicious stew, which can only be consumed once. To consume the suspicious stew, you can simply hold it in your hands and right-click or press any other button to eat it.

Different flowers add different status effects to suspicious stew

Different flowers add different status effects to the suspicious stew in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, different flowers will add different status effects to the suspicious stew. Furthermore, the duration of the status effect is different in both Java and Bedrock Edition. Here is a list showing which flower adds which status effect to the stew:

Allium - Fire resistance - 2 seconds in BE and 4 seconds in JE

Azure Bluet - Blindness - 6 seconds in BE and 8 seconds in JE

Blue Orchid & Dandelion - Saturation - 0.3 seconds in BE and 0.35 seconds in JE

Cornflower - Jump Boost - 4 seconds in BE and 6 seconds in JE

Lily of the Valley - Poison - 10 seconds in BE and 12 seconds in JE

Oxeye Daisy - Regeneration - 6 seconds in BE and 8 seconds in JE

Poppy and Torchflower(1.20 update) - Night Vision - 4 seconds in BE and 5 seconds in JE

Tulips - Weakness - 7 seconds in BE and 9 seconds in JE

Wither Rose - Wither - 6 seconds in BE and 8 seconds in JE

This list lets you know exactly what status effect you will get after eating the suspicious stew.

