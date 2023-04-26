Behavior packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Bedrock Edition might not support the wide variety of mods available for Java Edition, but it has its own set of custom features made by the community. Though the sandbox game is full of mobs, biomes, blocks, and items to explore, players can get bored of them after a while. Hence, there are all kinds of packs that can be installed on it.

Behavior packs are one of the most popular modifications for the game. Though Bedrock Edition players usually stick to resource and texture packs, behavior packs are alternatives to mods in Java Edition. Here is everything to know about them.

Behavior packs and their use in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

What are behavior packs?

Behavior packs are add-ons that change the behavior of entities or alter, add, or remove certain gameplay features within the game. It essentially changes how the game functions, much like how mods change how Java Edition functions by adding, removing, or altering features.

Where to find behavior packs for Bedrock Edition

Behavior packs can be found on websites like CurseForge, MCPEDL, etc., and are termed as 'add-ons' for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is no secret that modifying Bedrock Edition is less prevalent than modifying Java Edition. Hence, it can be slightly tricky to find good behavior packs. However, there are a few tried-and-true websites like CurseForge, MCPEDL, PlanetMinecraft, etc., that offer several behavior packs.

When surfing these websites, players must remember that behavior packs will usually be termed as 'add-ons'. Furthermore, they must always check whether the pack is updated and compatible with the latest Bedrock Edition version since previous Bedrock Edition versions cannot be downloaded as easily as Java Edition.

How to download and install behavior packs

Installing behavior packs is extremely easy since they automatically import through Minecraft Bedrock Edition itself (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned above, players can surf several websites that offer behavior packs. They can simply choose the desired pack and hit download. Some websites can be tricky to download from, as all of them offer these packs free of charge and earn money only through ads.

Once the pack is downloaded, it will most likely have a grass block as a logo. This indicates that they can simply be opened to be installed in the game. The moment players open these files, the game will open and start importing the behavior pack into the main game folder automatically. The game will give players a notification on the top of their screen about the import.

How to activate them in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Activate the behavior pack for each world before creating it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

To activate the behavior pack in the game, players need to create a new world and activate it specifically for that world. This can be done by simply going into the behavior pack section, heading to the available option, and activating the behavior pack. Once that is done, it will be visible under the active tab.

