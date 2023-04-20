How to download Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.20.0.21

Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.20.0.21 have just been released and are now accessible for those eager to try out the most recent features and bug fixes. It's important to remember that these work-in-progress versions might exhibit instability. As such, they may not truly reflect the final version's quality. The Preview version can be found on various platforms, including Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices, allowing players to experience the latest updates.

On the other hand, the Beta version is exclusively available for Android users through the Google Play store.

For those looking to download and install Beta and Preview 1.20.0.21, we have provided a simple and straightforward guide. By following this process, players can access the latest versions and enjoy the latest features and improvements made within the game, all while providing valuable feedback to the development team.

How players can download the Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.20.0.21

Minecraft 1.20.0.21 brings a variety of updates and bug fixes to enhance the gaming experience. Among the improvements are accessibility features such as text-to-speech for Creative Inventory tabs and block updates like Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel sound enhancements.

The Decorated Pot, Pitcher Crop, and Calibrated Sculk Sensor have also received tweaks for better functionality and visuals.

Gameplay improvements include fixing fall damage accumulation on roofed Soul Sand Bubble Columns, while graphical enhancements feature better lighting conditions for the Decorated Pot and Conduit block.

The update also introduces sign and Sniffer changes, such as preventing the use of certain items on empty signs and fixing the Sniffer's head Z-fighting issue.

Overall, the Preview and Beta versions 1.20.0.21 offer numerous updates that improve accessibility, gameplay, and graphics, providing a more enjoyable and immersive experience.

Downloading the Preview version

To download the Preview version for Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices, follow the steps below:

Visit the Minecraft Preview FAQ at aka.ms/PreviewFAQ for detailed information on accessing the Preview version on your device.

Follow the instructions provided for your specific device (Xbox, Windows 10/11, or iOS).

After successfully following the steps, you should have access to Minecraft Preview 1.20.0.21.

Downloading the Beta version

To download the Beta for Android devices, follow the steps below:

Visit aka.ms/JoinMCBeta for detailed instructions on how to join or leave the Minecraft Beta program on Android devices.

Follow the instructions provided to opt into the beta program through Google Play.

After successfully opting into the beta program, you should have access to Minecraft Beta 1.20.0.21.

Experience all the new fixes and features with the Beta and Preview

Downloading the Beta and Preview 1.20.0.21 allows you to experience the latest updates and features in the game. Remember that these versions are work-in-progress and may be unstable.

Always back up your worlds before testing the new Beta and Preview versions to avoid losing your progress. Enjoy the new features, and don't forget to provide feedback and report bugs to help Mojang create an even better gaming experience.

