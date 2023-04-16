Minecraft fans know that the game is constantly changing, and the latest update, Minecraft 1.20, is possibly one of the most unique updates in the game's history. Although Mojang Studios announced the update on Minecraft Live 2022, they only revealed details that were near completion. The developers said it was to avoid unrealistic expectations or delayed features.

Minecraft 1.20 is a major update that promises to make the title more expressive, representative, and "Minecraftier." Mojang Studios has been careful not to reveal too much about the update until they are confident about the features and the release date. However, with the recent snapshots, players can glimpse what's coming soon. So, how long do we have to wait for Minecraft 1.20? Let's find out.

Minecraft 1.20 Update: Everything you need to know

Minecraft 1.20: The Name Reveal

Minecraft: Trails and Tales (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | YouTube)

The next major update, Minecraft 1.20, was revealed as "Minecraft Trails & Tales" at Minecraft Monthly on March 2, 2023. This update has something for everyone: new ways to build and interact with your world, exciting new mobs like Sniffer, and biomes like Cherry Biome that reflect different cultures and environments. That's not all - Minecraft 1.20 also includes quality-of-life features that make the game more enjoyable and accessible.

Minecraft 1.20 Update: Release Date

During Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang announced that the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update won't be released until 2023. The news came as a surprise to some, as earlier rumors had suggested a sooner release date. However, looking back at the release patterns of the last five major updates, it has become clear that the new release date aligns with the usual schedule.

These updates were released in June 2022, November 2021, June 2021, June 2020, and December 2019, with a gap in 2020 due to the pandemic. Based on this pattern, we can expect Minecraft 1.20 to be released around June 2023. While the wait may be longer than anticipated, fans hope the added development time will make the update even more exciting and innovative than ever before.

Minecraft 1.20 Update: New Features

1) Minecraft Vote Winner 2022: Sniffer

Sniffer won the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 with more than 50% of the votes, and it's coming to the game with this update! Not only that, but this new mob will have a baby version, which opens up even more breeding possibilities for you to experiment with.

So, what's Sniffer all about? Well, this cool new mob sniffs out seeds for unique plants in the overworld, and we can't wait to see what kind of new farming setups it will lead to. Minecraft's official social media recently gave us a sneak peek of Sniffer in action, and we have to say, it looks pretty awesome.

Besides its unique appearance, Sniffer can take a break by lying on the ground like the new camel mob, moving around slowly while its nostrils bounce slightly. Overall, players are excited to see Sniffer join the Minecraft family.

2) Archaeology Features

The Minecraft community has been eagerly anticipating the addition of archeology features to the game for quite some time now, and the wait is finally over! In this exciting update, players can explore their world and keep an eye out for suspicious sand blocks that will spawn around the existing Desert Temples of Minecraft.

When dusted off, these blocks reveal pottery shards that can be combined to create ancient pots. Each pot has a unique design that reflects an element from the Minecraft universe. The update also includes a "brush" tool for the dusting process. Currently, four distinct pot designs are available in the archeology system. The four pottery shards are named after the pattern on them. These include:

Archer pottery shard

Arms Up pottery shard

Prize pottery shard

Skull pottery shard

3) New Biome - Cherry Grove

Mojang recently revealed the addition of a new biome called the Cherry Grove biome to Minecraft 1.20. This beautiful overworld forest biome is characterized by its vibrant pink cherry blossom trees; even the pink particle effect here is pink.

This biome is also introducing a new cherry wood set featuring light pink blocks and items. Players can also expect to find cherry blossom saplings and cherry logs here. In addition to its stunning aesthetics, the cherry blossom biome has a unique branch-based tree generation and a densely packed forest compared to other forest biomes.

4) New 1.20 Minecraft Mob - Camel

Minecraft's latest mob addition is none other than the majestic camel! Found only in desert biomes, these enormous creatures are sure to impress. They serve as a shield against hostile mobs at night when ridden, and when tamed, they can carry two players at once, making them perfect for group travel. Their impressive dashing ability allows them to move across flat terrain and jump over ravines quickly. If you want to expand your herd, you can breed camels using cacti as food in desert biomes.

