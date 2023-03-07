Top 5 things to know about camels in Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 update, in which they will feature camels. These are brand-new passive mobs that players will get to play around with. It has been over a decade since the game was released, yet the developers cannot stop themselves from adding new content at regular intervals.

During Mojang's annual event, they not only announced the new update but also revealed the new additions to the game, i.e., camels! The developer working on the mob briefly explained what it will do in the game and how players can interact with it. This article will discuss all the critical points about camels in the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update.

5 major points about camels in Minecraft 1.20 update

5) Camels can randomly sit

Camels will randomly sit and not move, even when players are riding them in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

In the real world, camels are not the most enthusiastic animals. Although they can be made to run, they generally prefer strolling very slowly toward their destination, with or without a rider. Camels also sit down randomly to relax amidst the extreme desert conditions. This real-life exhibition of being unwilling to exert themselves has been brilliantly copied into the in-game behavior of these animals. These mobs can randomly sit in a spot and not move, even when players are riding them.

This might be slightly annoying to players in certain situations, but it is a fun addition by Mojang.

4) Camels eat cacti to breed

Camels can eat cactus blocks to breed with one another in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camels are breedable animals in the game, which can also enter 'love mode.' When two camels mate, a few XP points will be dropped for completing the breeding process, followed by a baby camel spawning. They can eat whole cactus blocks to heal. Once they breed, each of them will get a five-minute cooldown before they can breed again.

Only those camels who are standing will follow players who are holding a cactus block.

3) Camels dash forward rather than jumping high

Camels can dash forward instead of jumping high in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Much like horses, donkeys, and mules, players can also use the jump feature on these rideable mobs. The only catch is that the camels do not run. Instead, they dash forward. This new movement was first showcased at Mojang's annual event, where a camel was shown dashing to avoid falling into a ravine.

This feature can be helpful ineful in certain circumstances where players must cross flat terrain instead of vertical ones.

2) Two players can ride a camel together

Two players can sit on either side of the camel's hump in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

One of the most fascinating and exciting features of a camel in Minecraft is that two people can sit on it simultaneously. This will be the first rideable mob that will be able to take a double load on its back. Hence, this attribute will be heavily used on multiplayer servers and worlds.

This can also be great for fighting hostile mobs, as one player can control the camel while the other uses a bow and arrow to attack them.

1) Camels only spawn near desert villages

Camels will only spawn naturally in desert villages in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When camels were introduced for the first time, it was revealed that they would only spawn in and around desert villages. This is still true, as Mojang has not mentioned any new location. Hence, players must search for desert villages after the update drops to find the new mob.

Apart from camels, players can also obtain several kinds of resources from the village.

