Top 5 Minecraft mobs that can wear saddles (2022)

Minecraft has several mobs that can wear saddles. These items are special because they allow players to ride a mob and control their movements. This can be of great use as players can traverse the vast map of the game without exerting themselves. Though there are several mobs that can wear this special item, some are better than others.

Saddles are rare items that cannot be crafted by players in any way. It can only be found in chest loots and from mobs that spawn with the saddles already on them. It doesn't have any other use other than making certain mobs ridable.

5 best Minecraft mobs that can wear saddles (2022)

5) Pigs

Pigs can be ridden (Image via Minecraft)

Pigs are one of the mobs that can wear the item. Many players don't know about this, but these innocent mobs can be ridden. However, if players want to control their pig's movement, they need to have a carrot combined with a fishing rod in their hands. This will provoke the pig to move and can thus be controlled by the player.

4) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton horses can be ridden after defeating the trap (Image via Minecraft)

These are some of the rarest mobs who can wear a saddle. In survival mode, these mobs rarely spawn from lightning bolts during thunderstorms. They are part of a skeleton trap that is hostile towards players. Once the trap is defeated, players can keep these horses to tame and ride them.

3) Strider

Striders can be ridden over lava (Image via Mojang)

This is another fascinating mob that can wear the item. Striders are Nether-based mobs that live on lava lakes. They are the only mob that can walk on lava. Players can ride them and control them with a fungus on a fishing rod.

This way, players can easily cross large lava lakes in the Nether without burning or dying.

2) Donkeys

Donkeys can be ridden with a chest (Image via Mojang)

These peaceful passive mobs can also wear these items and are perfect for crossing distances with a number of items. They might be slower and weaker than horses, but a chest can be attached to them, giving players more inventory slots to keep items while moving.

1) Horses

Horses are some of the best way to travel (Image via Mojang)

The most ridden mobs in the game are horses. Most players only use horses to travel, and no other mob. Undoubtedly, horses are the best way to travel the overworld. They have ample health and can jump higher and sprint faster than the player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

