PewDiePie makes hilarious Smash or Pass video on all Minecraft mobs

World-famous YouTuber PewDiePie recently released a Smash or Pass video on all Minecraft mobs. He has been playing Minecraft since 2019, and it has been one of his most famous and successful series of all time. Hence, he picked the Minecraft mobs to create this hilarious video.

PewDiePie has a whopping 111 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most subscribed individual creator on the platform. He has been making videos since 2010 when he started by making videos on horror games. He has played a plethora of video games that have attracted millions of people over the years. Now, he mainly reacts to memes on his channel from his own subreddit.

PewDiePie makes a funny Smash or Pass video on all Minecraft mobs

The video starts with a sponsorship announcement but soon jumps right into the main content. It begins with several Minecraft mobs that he simply passes because they don't look as good.

He hilariously raises his eyebrows on every mob, acting like he is thinking whether to Smash or Pass. After a few, he reaches the villager mob and laughs. In his gameplay series, he has a funny relationship with his villagers and hence he smashes the villagers. He also smashes the wandering villager.

He smashes nearly all the villagers (Image via PewDiePie Highlights/YouTube)

He continues where he passes most of the mobs, but in all of them, he humorously pauses and ponders on his decision. His facial expressions make the video quite funny because he doesn't say anything other than "smash" or "pass". He lands on an iron golem where he raises his eyebrows and smashes the mob while laughing.

He hits smash on the creeper (Image via PewDiePie Highlights/YouTube)

Later on, he went on to see all the different kinds of pandas in the game but only smashed the worried panda out of them. He also smashes Piglins as they hilariously look like cute anime characters. After many passes, he lands on a creeper photo. He laughs hard and smashes the annoying hostile mob. He had some of the most fun and annoying experiences with the creeper.

He hits smash on the Warden (Image via PewDiePie Highlights/YouTube)

Later on, he smashes an old variant of Endermite that looks like a silverfish, however, it was later changed. He also smashes nearly all the Pillagers, including Evokers, Witches, etc., though he passes on the zombie villager. He smashes the slime mob after humorously pausing for a while. He eventually went on to the bigger mobs, where he smashed the Warden and Ender Dragon but passed the Wither.

This particular Minecraft video was initially uploaded to his official channel but was soon removed for some reason. Luckily for fans, the video was later reposted on his second channel, where he mainly posts highlights from his stream and other short videos. His fans talked about why the video was removed from the main channel, but nothing conclusive came out.

