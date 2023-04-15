5 best changes coming in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update is popular among all players as it will introduce many new features. However, many have forgotten about the changes being made to existing features in this update that will affect the gameplay. Trails & Tales was announced during last year's Minecraft live. Unlike usual, only a few features of the major update were unveiled, with the rest being announced and released later with multiple snapshots and betas.

It is highly unlikely that anything else will be announced for this update as a bunch of new features have already been added to the snapshots and betas.

Notable changes in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Players can test all of the changes mentioned below by installing the latest test version of the game. Those on Minecraft Java Edition will have to get the snapshots, and Bedrock players will have to install the beta. Interested readers can learn how to do so by clicking this link.

1) Mob head and note block

A mob head on a note block (Image via Mojang)

Players can now place mob heads on note blocks without having to sneak around in Minecraft. Doing so will play one of the ambient sounds from the entity's list when powered using redstone or played manually.

Mob heads can be acquired when a charged creeper explodes and kills an entity. The former are created when a lightning bolt strikes a regular creeper. Minecraft players can create one by either using a lightning rod during a thunderstorm or by using the /summon command.

2) Sculk shrieker's scream

A naturally generated sculk shrieker in an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

A sculk shrieker, for those unaware, is a sculk block that screams upon activation and summons the warden. This terrifying block can be commonly found in the Overworld underground structure: the Ancient City.

When the update drops, sculk shrieker screams will no longer be heard if the block is waterlogged. Creative mode players will find this block in the new update in the Redstone blocks tab.

3) Amethyst vibration resonance

An amethyst block next to a calibrated sculk sensor (Image via Mojang)

A new behavior of amethyst blocks will be introduced that can completely change how players create sculk sensor redstone contraptions.

An amethyst block placed adjacent to a sculk sensor will re-emit the vibration received by the latter as a separate vibration. These vibrations coming from the resonating amethyst can also trigger wardens and sculk shriekers.

Players in creative mode will now find the block of amethyst in the Redstone blocks tab in their inventory.

4) Sculk sensor vibrations

An activated sculk sensor (Image via Mojang)

The vibration frequencies of many actions in Minecraft have been tweaked, and henceforth they will affect the sculk sensor in different ways. Because of this change, many new sculk sensor contraptions can now be implemented, and chances are that a few older designs may not work.

It is worth noting that once the update drops, the new sniffer mob's digging action will also activate sculk sensors.

5) Sign editing and more

Editing a hanging sign's text (Image via Mojang)

For the longest time, players have complained about how inconvenient it is to make changes to a sign as they have to remove it and place it back.

With the new update, they will have the option to edit the text of a sign by simply interacting with it. Doing so will not remove the glow effect or color dye the text had. Further editing can be prevented by waxing the sign using honeycomb.

Additionally, players now have the option to write on both sides of a sign. To write on the back, they will have to walk to the other side and interact with the sign. Even if the edit screen is closed with them moving away, the changes made to the text will be saved.

