What does a brush do in Minecraft 1.20 update?

Minecraft players eagerly anticipating the arrival of version 1.20 can get a sneak peek of what's to come thanks to the Java and Bedrock Edition betas that have been made available to the community. One notable addition is a new item called the brush, which serves as the core tool for archeology in the game.

Using the brush, players can carefully clean certain blocks to uncover ancient items such as pottery shards or sniffer eggs. Mojang is likely to add more items to the archeology system in the future, so players may want to familiarize themselves with this tool ahead of the official release of Minecraft 1.20.

Fortunately, the brush is easy to craft and use in Minecraft, so players should have very few problems figuring it out.

Everything to know about the brush in Minecraft 1.20 so far

At the moment, what we know about the brush can be gleaned from the recent Java snapshots and Bedrock previews, which have added some Minecraft 1.20 features to experiment with. If players are participating in these betas, they can craft a brush of their own by combining a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick in the grid of a crafting table. The feather should be placed in the top-center slot, the ingot beneath it, and the stick below the ingot to satisfy the crafting recipe.

Once Minecraft fans have a brush, they can place it in their hands like any other item, block, or tool. While the brush is in the player's hands, they can use it (with a right-click on PC or the use item button on console) to brush blocks.

Brushing doesn't do anything to most blocks in the game, but if players brush the elusive suspicious sand or suspicious gravel blocks, they can receive archeology items like the aforementioned pottery shards or sniffer eggs depending on where the suspicious blocks are found. Brushing these blocks can also result in obtaining other standard items and resources not related to archeology like bricks, emeralds, and diamonds.

When a player is brushing a block, they are slowed down until they stop. Additionally, brushing reduces a brush's durability until it breaks. Fortunately, Minecraft players can repair their brush by combining two brushes of varied durability in the crafting grid. Brushes can also be enchanted with three enchantments at the moment, including Unbreaking, Mending, and Curse of Vanishing. The curse enchantment is obviously not worth utilizing, but both Unbreaking and Mending should see players get even more usage out of their brush before it requires repair.

There may be even more uses for brushes in version 1.20 and beyond. However, the information provided at the moment comes from the update's betas, and may not represent every feature or function of brushes. Mojang appears committed to fleshing out the long-awaited archeology feature in the 1.20 Trails & Tales update, so more content or gameplay utilizing brushes will likely arrive in the near future.

