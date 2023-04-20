Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w16a patch notes: Trail ruin tweaks, icon changes, and more

The latest snapshot for Minecraft 1.20 is here. Mojang is rolling out new features and bug fixes ahead of the next major update, as they have done in recent memory. To test these changes, Mojang puts them out in pre-updates so the community can give feedback on what works and what doesn't.

In this snapshot, officially titled 23w16a, the app icon was changed for certain players. The Trail Ruin structure, which is coming with the 1.20 update, was also tweaked and given new rules. The snapshot is available for download from the Minecraft Installer for Java Edition (Bedrock has Betas and Previews). Here's what it has in store.

Minecraft 1.20's latest snapshot introduces a few big changes

Here are a few significant changes introduced ahead of Minecraft 1.20:

Pottery Shards have been renamed to Pottery Sherds for the update.

If a vibration is set to be received by a Sculk Sensor/ Sculk Shrieker, the vibrations will stay ready to go until all nearby chunks are loaded and ticking properly.

This prevents vibration resonance setups from breaking when chunks aren't loaded properly or are being unloaded.

The app icon has been updated.

The icon will be a Grass Block in release versions and a Dirt Block in snapshot versions.

Trail Ruins, one of the new structures coming in Minecraft 1.20, have received a few updates, too. Mojang reworked the structures based on the community's feedback, adding more variants to the mix.

A trail ruin in the snapshots (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, sand no longer generates within the structures, and Mojang tweaked the amount of gravel and dirt that is present. They also adjusted the amount of Suspicious Gravel that spawns.

Additionally, they split the loot tables for the Suspicious Gravel within the structure. There is now a dedicated loot table for Rare loot items, like the Smithing Templates, and a dedicated loot table for more common drops, such as tools, candles, and more.

With more seeds coming into the game alongside the Sniffer, Mojang was forced to edit which seeds could be planted by villagers. Villagers plant wheat and beetroot seeds, so a tag to determine what they can and cannot plant was introduced.

Sniffers are now tempted by Torchflower seeds, which can be an effective way to get them where players want them to go.

For the complete list of changes, please visit the official Minecraft website to see what the developers have implemented. The 1.20 update is set to be released later this year.

