Pringles announces Minecraft's suspicious stew flavor

Minecraft is teaming up with Pringles to finally reveal what Suspicious Stew tastes like. The mysterious soup from the game has no clear flavor right now. Rabbit stew would presumably taste as it should, and mushroom stew would taste like mushrooms. Other food items will taste how they do in the real world, but the suspicious stew is unknown.

Now, it's going to be a Pringles flavor. Pringles has all kinds of unique flavors like pizza, buffalo, ranch, french fries, ketchup, enchilada, and adobado. Suspicious Stew is interesting, but it's not entirely unlikely that Pringles would be the brand to bring it to life.

Minecraft x Pringles Suspicious Stew chips: What to know

The Suspicious Stew Pringles flavor will last for a limited time. They have a vast catalog of flavors, but this will not be a permanent fixture.

Nintendeal @Nintendeal Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew is apparently a thing. Get 350 Minecoins when you upload a receipt to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew is apparently a thing. Get 350 Minecoins when you upload a receipt to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com https://t.co/SFL5oDCclI

Based on Pringles' own description, these are the new Suspicious Stew chips:

"Venture through the infinite world of Minecraft® with the crisp, tantalizing taste of hearty Minecraft Suspicious Stew flavor that hits the spot every time. These ingeniously shaped Pringles Potato Crisps are crafted with a blend of hearty stew flavors that end in a spicy kick. A delicious take on the stew previously only found in Minecraft®, now brought to the real world."

These chips should be available in most grocery stores. On the Pringles website, there is a locator that will tell you what stores in the surrounding area have the chips in stock.

Pringles Suspicious Stew availability (Image via Pringles website)

They are expected to be available beginning this month until supplies last. That typically doesn't mean a long time, so be sure to find them and make the purchase while you can.

This isn't the first time Pringles has crossed over with a video game. They recently collaborated in 2021 to promote Halo. It will be interesting to see what the company incorporates to produce these mysterious stew-based chips.

They've described it as hearty and savory and that it will “certainly give your tastebuds the status effect of ‘flavor overload!” thus, the flavor could really be anything.

