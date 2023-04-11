Minecraft official cookbook announced, featuring Cake, Suspicious Stew, and more

Mojang has come out with a new cookbook for Minecraft. Fans have often wondered about cooking the game's food in the real world and now they can. It features recipes to bring the most exciting in-game meals to the real world and try them out. It is a simple activity in Minecraft and now that simplicity has been translated into the real world. These recipes are simple, fun, and based on items, not just food, from the game.

With the cookbook officially available, players can buy it and bring their gaming to life at any time. Here's what you need to know regarding the new cookbook, which is titled Gather, Cook, Eat!

Minecraft's new cookbook is finally here

Cristina Anderca said this about the upcoming cookbook on the Minecraft website:

"As a person who has literally burnt frozen peas – baffling every reasonably competent person in my vicinity – making good food just doesn’t come naturally to me. So of course, I turned to cookbooks. But then reading vague instructions like 'add salt to taste' sent me into an anxiety spiral that led to some very suspicious meals and my dinner guests asking why I’m trying to give them high blood pressure."

She went on to say that she wished that cooking was as easy in real life as it was in the game, where players literally just combine elements into one food item.

Instead of boiling water, adding broth, and making a stew, they just have to put a carrot, baked potato, cooked rabbit, and a mushroom into a bowl.

The Minecraft cookbook (Image via Mojang)

The recipe cook has over 40 recipes for various skill levels. To get started, Minecraft shared two recipes. The first is for flower forest greens. Here are the ingredients:

Honey Vinaigrette

One tablespoon honey

One tablespoon Dijon mustard

Two tablespoons olive oil

One tablespoon lemon juice

Dash salt and pepper

Salad

Five ounces spring mix

Three radishes, thinly sliced

½ honey crisp apple, thinly sliced

½ cup walnuts

¼ cup shaved Parmesan

½ ounce edible flowers, rinsed

Edible flowers for this could include:

Carnation

Chrysanthemum

Dandelion

Daisy

Geranium

Honeysuckle

Jasmine

Lavender

Lilac

Marigold

Pansy

Clover

Rose

Sunflower

The second is a bit more unhealthy. It's for blocks of clay fudge and it requires:

Four cups (about 26) cream-filled sandwich cookies

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

⅛ teaspoon salt

18 ounces white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

These will then need to be chilled for about two hours before consumption. For more recipes, you can purchase the book.

