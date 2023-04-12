What is the oldest Minecraft anarchy server?

Minecraft has many different servers and still continues to get more. The game has servers for different game modes, practice methods, and normal gameplay. It's also easy to find one for Towny, Factions, Prison, Survival, SkyBlock, OneBlock, and BedWars. Some of these have been around for a long time. Hypixel is one of the biggest servers in the world and has been around for a long time, as has Complex Gaming and other similar ones.

For those wondering, the oldest anarchy server in the game is 2b2t. An anarchy server is one that does not have any rules. In contrast, many servers impose certain restrictions on acts such as griefing to maintain order. Griefing is when players set fire to and destroy other players' bases for fun.

On an anarchy server, anything can happen. There are legitimately no rules, and everything is acceptable. Players looking to join should be aware that nothing is safe on these servers. Nevertheless, they're quite popular since they feature a unique gameplay style where players do as they please and have fun.

According to Wikipedia, 2b2t is the game's oldest anarchy server:

"2b2t is the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft, as well as one of the oldest running servers of any variety. The server is permanently set to hard difficulty and player versus player combat is enabled."

Despite being old, the server constantly remains up to date. It is currently running on the latest version, 1.19.4. Thus, players can expect 2b2t to update to version 1.20 when it comes out.

How to join oldest anarchy server in Minecraft

Joining this server can sometimes be challenging. To do so, players can follow the steps listed below:

Open Minecraft on whatever platform you're on. Choose Multiplayer. Confirm and move past any warnings the game may issue at this stage. Click the "Add Server" button. It is at the bottom of the screen. Type in the IP for the desired server in the text bar. The IP for this particular server is 2b2t.org. Click "Done." Double-click on the new server to open it up and join.

By following the aforementioned steps, players can enter 2b2t, the oldest Minecraft anarchy server in the world. Being a largely popular server, one can expect many players to be in it. As a result, it may be difficult to join immediately.

