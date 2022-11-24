How to use rotten flesh in Minecraft 1.19?

Minecraft 1.19 has tons of items and blocks to gather. Some are extremely important to players, while others aren't. One of them is rotten flesh. It can be found in several ways and places in the game's world, whether it's by killing certain hostile mobs, fishing, or even looting naturally generated structures.

When beginners obtain this item for the first time, they might get confused about how to use it. Some will simply throw it away, while others will store it. Even though rotten flesh is not as useful as other things in Minecraft 1.19, players can cleverly use them.

Ways to use rotten flesh in Minecraft 1.19

Consuming as a food item

Players can eat the rotten flesh in dire situations to save themselves in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Even though it is quite gross, players can eat the rotten flesh if they want to, and it will not harm them much. When eaten, the item increases the hunger bar by two points.

However, there is a 70% chance that the player will be inflicted with a hunger status effect for 30 seconds. The duration does not accumulate if the player eats several rotten flesh.

Hence, one must avoid eating the item. The only time it should be eaten is when players are out of regular food and are dying out of hunger. In these kinds of dire situations, eating it might even save the character's life.

Feeding to Wolves

Wolves can heal and even enter breeding mode when rotten flesh is fed to them (Image via Mojang)

Wolves are one of the best pets in Minecraft 1.19. Players can tame them with bones and feed them almost any kind of meat, including rotten meat. This is one of the best ways to use up the item as wolves heal from the item without getting affected by the hunger status effect.

Additionally, they can also enter breeding mode when rotten flesh is fed to them. This means that players can breed loads of pet wolves with the help of the item.

Though it may sound unfair and cruel, one must always feed their pet wolves rotten flesh to save the well-cooked meat for themselves.

Trading them with Cleric Villager

Rotten flesh can be sold to cleric villagers for emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The best way to use rotten flesh is to sell it to a cleric villager and obtain emeralds from them. Villagers are brilliant mobs that can buy and sell items. They usually buy useless items from players and give them emeralds, which can then be used to buy some important items from them.

This is one of the best ways to get rid of rotten flesh and obtain precious emeralds to buy better items from other villagers. Many players would simply throw it in lava or fire to destroy it completely. However, it can be used in several ways.

