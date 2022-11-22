5 hidden Minecraft features that beginners might not know

There are many features in Minecraft that new players might not know about. When they enter the world for the very first time, beginners must punch a tree, craft their first tools and progress further onto the stone and iron ages. However, as they gather more items and blocks, there will be certain hidden features that will be highly useful.

Unfortunately, there is no proper guide inside the game that can help beginners in any way. They are completely left to explore the massive world and the game mechanics on their own. Here are a few features and game aspects beginners must know about in order to progress much more efficiently.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several hidden features like these that are important as well.

Inventory shortcuts, debug screen and three other hidden Minecraft features beginners should know about

1) Trading with villagers

Certain villagers can sell and buy items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When beginners enter a village in their new world, they will find long-nosed funny-sounding villagers. These are peaceful passive mobs that have a set routine based on day and night cycles. Though they will feel useless at first, players will be able to interact with some of them as they open a trading GUI.

This is where players can see several trade options. The best way to start trading is by giving them some items and earning emeralds. Later on, these can be used to obtain some extremely useful items from them.

2) Enchanting

Beginners can start enchanting items through an enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enchanting is another brilliant feature that new players might skip past. While stronger tools, weapons, and armor can be crafted with iron, diamonds, and netherite, enchantments add special powerups to them.

Beginners can start enchanting items by crafting an enchanting table. They can further increase the enchantment levels by placing bookshelves around them. Later on, librarian villagers can be found who can trade enchanted books with specific enchantments.

3) Crit attack

Players can do a lot more damage with a special movement combination in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Beginners who will encounter their first hostile mobs will spam the attack in panic. Though this will work wonders in Bedrock Edition, it will not be effective in Java Edition as both the games have different combat tactics.

One of the tactics that is common in both is crit (critical) attack. Players can jump and attack right before hitting the ground in order to deal more damage to their opponents. This movement combination is used by many famous PvP experts as well.

4) Inventory shortcuts

Players can quickly gather and organize items in their Minecraft inventory with some shortcuts (Image via Mojang)

As players progress further in the game, they will collect heaps of items and blocks. Soon, their chests and inventory will be so cluttered that organizing them will be quite difficult.

Along with keeping the chests organized at all times, players must also know about several inventory shortcuts that will help move items around much more quickly. One of the most used ones is by pressing shift and clicking on items to transfer items between two different inventories.

5) Debug screen (Java Edition only)

Players can see several information about Minecraft Java Edition through this overlay (Image via Mojang)

One of the most useful hidden features in Java Edition is the debug screen, which can be accessed by pressing the 'F3' button. Though beginners will be quite confused by the overlay that will fill the screen. It will showcase several important pieces of information like FPS, coordinates, light level of blocks, biomes and much more.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes