How to be good at PvP in Minecraft 1.19 update

PvP (Player vs Player) is a famous custom gamemode present in many multiplayer servers for Minecraft 1.19. In this gamemode, two different players enter an arena and fight against each other to death. Players usually fight against A.I. mobs in the single-player survival world. However, fighting against another player is a completely different story and requires different techniques.

Since PvP battles are considerably more difficult than fighting strong hostile mobs in the game, players must use certain tricks to gain an advantage over their opponents. Over the years, players have improved their strategies, movements, choice of weapons, and more to deal more damage to their opponents. Even though players can only become better by constantly practicing in this gamemode, there are a few things they can remember and learn in order to improve themselves.

Few basic tips for PvP battles in Minecraft 1.19 update

Learn crit attacks

If players learn how to use crit attacks, they can easily defeat opponents (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

There are several ways to attack an entity in the game. For starters, players can simply walk up to the player and attack by clicking the left mouse button. However, this will not deal a lot of damage. The trick is to jump and attack simultaneously to incorporate gravitational force with the attack. This is called crit or critical damage.

Players can jump and time their attacks as they fall back to the ground. When players hit anyone like this, extra particles will appear, indicating that the crit attack was successful. This will drastically increase the attack damage.

In Java Edition, players must also pay attention to the small bar right below the crosshairs that fills up every time they perform an attack. They should wait for the bar to fill before attacking since it indicates that the weapon is reloading to its full potential.

Balance offense and defense

Players need to keep track of their health and defend themselves (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can easily get carried away in a PvP battle and often keep attacking their opponents up close and do not defend themselves or keep track of their own health. Balancing offense and defense is highly important since tides can drastically shift in these kinds of battles.

Hence, if players find themselves taking too much damage, they must defend and eat food to rejuvenate themselves by running a few blocks away from their opponents.

Use the arena efficiently

The space in the arena can be used efficiently to run around and defend (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft's online PvP battles are usually fought in a particular arena where two players spawn and fight. If players want to gain an advantage over their opponents, they must also have spatial awareness. The arena will have space to run around and terrain to hide behind.

Instead of fighting blindly in the middle, players can use the arena efficiently to defend themselves or perform clever movements to catch their opponents by surprise.

