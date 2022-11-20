Top 5 villager trading tips in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game where players can build almost anything they can dream about. Getting the materials to build these amazing creations is easy in Creative Mode, but players in Survival Mode will need to find everything they need to use in their designs.

Of course, many players know that they can find items out in the world, in treasure chests or create with farms. But not many people use the villagers and their trading system to their advantage. With this method, gamers can actually get some very good items with ease.

But what exactly are the best trading practices in Minecraft? Read on to find out.

Minecraft villager trading explained

Minecraft has a trading system in place that actually exists in two places. One, of course, is with the villagers, who are located in villages, and the other with Piglins, who are in the Nether. While the latter covet golden items, the former can trade items for emeralds or vice versa.

On top of that, villagers are broken up into professions that can further define the type of items that they sell. Using your hard earned emeralds is much easier when you can directly go up to a villager who is selling exactly what you need.

The professions for villagers are as follows:

Armorer

Butcher

Cartographer

Cleric

Farmer

Fisherman

Fletcher

Leatherworker

Librarian

Stone Mason

Shepherd

Toolsmith

Weaponsmith

Each one of these professions has its own special blocks that determine the working area for their chosen career.

Now that you know the basics about trading and villager professions, here are five trading tips that you can use to become a master in Minecraft.

1) Creating a villager trading hall

One of the best ways to make trading a fruitful endeavor is to create a trading hall. This is done by breeding villagers, which can be accomplished by creating an area with three beds, and feeding the villagers bread so that they breed and create baby villagers.

After the villagers grow up, they will choose a profession, and players can select the ones they want to use for their trading hall. By placing them in their hall with their job blocks, they will be able to conveniently trade at any time. And villagers who are traded with often will level up in their trade skill.

2) Leveling up the trade skill of villagers

Each time a player performs a trade with a villager, they progress a bit in their profession. When starting out, they will be a novice trader. But with time, they will progress through the ranks of Apprentice, Journeyman, Expert, and Master.

Every level they go up, they will have better and better items. This means that for those who are seeking higher level items and gear, trading with specific villagers is going to be the key to quickly leveling them up.

However, it should be noted that players should not always buy out all of their villagers' stock at once.

3) Leaving some stock in a villager's trade pool

As villagers carry only a limited amount of stock of items, some players may think that buying it all would be the best thing to do. However, this can actually be counter-productive.

This is because when they purchase all of the items in a villager's inventory, it will be locked and marked as sold out. And then, since it is a hot item, the trader will permanently increase its price when it comes back in stock.

To circumvent this, Minecraft players should leave one of the items in the villager's inventory. This will make it so when the villager goes back to their profession block to restock, gamers will not be hit with the increased cost for the items.

4) Changing a villager's profession

When breeding Minecraft villagers for the trading hall, it can become a little difficult to find all the right professions. For those who wish to simply change a villager's "way of life," it can be done in a few steps.

First, find the villager you wish to change their profession with. They must not have made any trades with the player, or they will not be able to change. Then, find their profession block and destroy it. Replace it with the one you wish for them to have, or if you want to reset their inventory, replace it with the same type of block.

By doing this, players can make sure they always have the villager types they need on hand.

5) Getting a discount for saving the village

One of the hidden achievements in Minecraft is the Hero of the Village achievement. This is completed when a player with the Bad Omen effect (that they get from killing an Illager Captain) walks into a village and triggers a raid.

The illagers will attack the village in waves, and the player must help the villagers defend it from to earn the achievement. However, there is another benefit to gaining the Hero of the Village mantle: a discount.

After clearing the raid, they will get a stack of Hero of the Village, which lasts for 40 minutes. In Minecraft's Survival Mode, this can stack up to five times, which reduces the cost of items sold by villagers by 55% for the first item, and 30% for every item after that.

This is a great way for villagers to show players their appreciation for saving them from illager raids.

