5 best villager trades for Minecraft 1.19 update

Villagers in the Minecraft 1.19 update are mobs that can trade several types of items with players.

Players usually mine blocks, kill mobs or loot chests to obtain items in the game. However, trading is a more civil way of acquiring them. Players simply have to give villagers an item in exchange for another.

Villagers are special mobs that have different professions. These professions mainly affect the items they trade and their appearance.

The mobs connect themselves to a specific type of block to acquire a job. Once they become a professional, they can be interacted with for trading.

Though there are loads of trades from different villagers in the game, here are some of the best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Sticks (Fletcher), Enchanted diamond tools (Toolsmith) and 3 other villager trades in Minecraft 1.19 update, ranked

5) Rotten Flesh - Cleric

Players will always have some rotten flesh that can be used in a trade (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

A Cleric is a villager who can trade all kinds of potion-related items with players.

When players find them for the first time, Clerics will be willing to take some rotten flesh for one emerald. Even though this might not look like the best trade, it can be extremely beneficial for new players or those who have a working mob farm.

Entire stacks of rotten flesh can be given to a Cleric in order to receive several emeralds. Players will always have some rotten flesh lying around since they will frequently fight zombies.

4) Sticks - Fletcher

Fletcher can take sticks for one emerald (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

A Fletcher is a villager who can trade all kinds of ranged weapons and their related items.

When players first find them, Fletchers will take some sticks for one emerald. This is another great trade for new players as sticks can easily be crafted by combining two wood planks.

The only downside is that this option can become unavailable if players trade too many items.

3) Enchanted diamond armor - Armorer

Enchanted diamond leggings (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

When it comes to higher-level trades, players will greatly benefit from Armorers. These are villagers that trade all kinds of armor-related items.

As players continue trading with them, Armorers will level up and offer stronger armor parts. At an expert level, these villagers will start trading enchanted diamond armor parts.

These trades are as good as finding diamonds since players usually craft gear from them. The price of these enchanted diamond armor parts can also be reduced in many ways.

2) Enchanted diamond tools - Toolsmith

Enchanted diamond shovel (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

A Toolsmith is a type of villager that can trade all kinds of items related to tools. When players trade with these villagers, they will gradually increase their levels and trade enchanted diamond tools.

Diamond tools start at the master level, and players can trade some emeralds to get them. Though diamond tools can be quite expensive, the trade prices can be reduced in many ways.

1) Enchanted books - Librarian

Blast protection enchanted book offered by librarian (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

A Librarian is arguably the best villager in the entire game. These professionals mainly trade enchanted books, along with other random items like lanterns, glass blocks, name tags, etc.

An enchanting table randomly gives enchantments for a particular item. However, experienced players usually prefer a Librarian to give them the exact enchantment. They can even set up an entire room for Librarians, all offering different types of enchantments in the form of books.

The trade list of villagers can be changed by breaking their jobsite blocks and placing them again. Using this trick, players can keep changing the Librarian trade list until they find the desired enchantment.

