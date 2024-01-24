Minecraft mod creator builds world inspired by Zelda ToTK, and players can't wait to try it out

Minecraft is a game where the possibilities are endless. It allows players to use their creativity to the fullest. As such, gamers have developed some interesting and very weird mods for this title to make the gameplay experience even more unique. For instance, a Minecraft player and modder with the username LikeTsl002 posted a clip on Reddit that took the community by storm.

This video shows a Minecraft world with a cluster of islands in the distant sky, similar to what's seen in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and players are excited.

What’s in this Minecraft Mod?

While the video clearly shows something akin to the world from Legend of Zelda, the modder has explained what exactly the mod pack will offer. It will contain three types of island biomes, which are procedurally generated. These will have different villages, trial chambers, and a palatial chamber housing the Breeze.

It's worth noting that Minecraft trial chambers are yet to come to the game, along with the 1.21 update. A new mob called Automaton will also be added to the mod, along with a few sky dungeons. This means that there will be enough for players to explore. But it gets better.

The modder has said that they have planned two other biomes as well: an ice and one fire variant. Moreover, they will be providing two new blocks with their mod as well, along with other features. From what can be seen in the video, it looks like this mod is going to bring a lot of new content to the table.

The community reacted to the clip positively, with most Redditors calling the world beautiful and gorgeous.

However, a lot of the people mentioned that the number of islands in the sky was a bit too much.

User DeadPieGamer mentioned that in the original Tears of the Kingdom game, most of the sky is empty, with only a few clusters of islands. They also suggested that waterfalls could be added to the sky islands to enhance the biome's visual appeal.

Another user by the name of LazerMagicarp said that a large number of islands could lead to a lot of mobs spawning on their surfaces, as any dark place becomes a spot for hostile mobs to appear.

Apart from the closeness of the islands, everybody was very excited to get access to the mod. The modder has worked a lot to make their extension look and feel like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

They also mentioned that this mod is going to be public so that everyone can use it.

