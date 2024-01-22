10 weirdest mods in Minecraft

Minecraft mods can completely change how the game looks and feels. From mods that make the game look gorgeous to ones that add new items to the game, such as an economy system, there are plenty that bring additional entertaining features with them. However, there are some among these that will baffle players.

From a ‘flesh’ mod that adds flesh armor to the game to one that gives the skeleton a trumpet to play, we have curated a list of the 10 weirdest mods found from the depth of the Minecraft modding community.

Weird Minecraft mods

1) Evil wandering trader mod

Evil wandering trader mod (image via Curseforge)

The wandering trader in Minecraft has long been subjected to neglect and disrespect. While hitting the trader does not do anything, with the Evil Wandering Trader mod, expect a decent fight back, as the trader will hit you back and even take all your stuff.

2) Trumpet skeleton mod

Trumpet skeleton mod (Image via CurseForge)

Skeletons are some of the most annoying mobs. They shoot arrows, and if the player is stuck somewhere, they’ll rain down a barrage of them in mere moments. As the name suggests, this mod gives the skeleton a trumpet instead of a bow and arrow. It is a sight worth seeing.

3) Flesh mod

Flesh mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

A mod that can add fleshy items and mobs in the game is definitely one of the weirdest mods you can get. From a flesh pickaxe to a tongue shovel and full flesh armor, there are so many things in this mod pack that will make the players question the existence of this mod.

4) Vampire mod

Vampire baron (Image via Vampirism)

The Vampire mod is certainly the most fun in this list despite being slightly weird. This mod lets players turn into vampires and do, well, vampire things. Walk in the night looking for your prey and feed on the blood of villagers and animals to keep your powers. This mod certainly gives a new gameplay experience.

There’s also the ability to be the vampire hunter, making multiplayer gameplay very exciting.

5) Craft Tools From Anything mod

Tools from anything mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Craft Tools From Anything allows players to make tools from almost every item. To give players an idea of how weird this mod is, it lets you craft a sticky piston chest plate using sticky pistons, a string ax, a beacon sword, and the weirdest of all, a netherite hoe using two netherite hoes.

There are many more weird craftable items in the mod, some of which would confuse the players while others amuse them.

6) CrimsonSteve’s More Mobs mod

CrimsonSteve's mobs (Image via Planet Minecraft)

CrimsonSteve’s More Mobs mod adds multiple new mobs that are quite terrifying and very dangerous. While they look weird, it is one of those mods that makes you wonder how great it would be if the original game had these mobs.

From a crude redstone monstrosity to big snow golems and redstone-powered iron golems, there are many dangerous mobs here, and creepers and zombies would be the least of your concerns.

Do note that many of these mods will require mod loaders in Minecraft, such as Fabric. Check the description of these mods on their official page.

7) Axifier mod

Axifier mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Eating in the game is necessary for survival, and while crops do fill up hunger, nothing beats the efficiency of meat. The Axifier mod is for those people who want to eat meat but do not want to kill the pigs (or go through the hassle of breeding them).

This mod lets you take meat from the pigs without killing them. Whenever the pigs are hit, they drop the meat and turn into piglets that can grow and become adult pigs again. It is very much like rearing sheep. But seeing the pigs turn back into piglets and drop meat will weird many players out.

8) Butter Dog mod

Butter Dog mod (image via Planet Minecraft)

As weird as it may sound, this mod lets players add butter on top of a dog. The mod adds butter as an item that can be combined with a wolf, giving the butter dog.

If anyone is wondering why they would need to add butter to a dog? For one, it makes Steve’s four-legged friend even cuter, and two, why not?

9) Obamium mod

Obamium mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

From the creator of the ‘Butter Dog’ mod comes another weird mod that lets players have the much sought-after ore ‘Obamium.’ It is a meme term used to describe funny morphed images of Barack Obama in different shapes, such as a pyramid or a cube.

This mod adds an ‘Obamium’ sword, pickaxe, ore, and obamium itself. Even writing the word feels weird.

10) End Game Mobs mod

Ender mob (Image via Planet Minecraft)

End Game Mobs mod adds different hostile and non-hostile mobs, most of which are hostile. What makes it so weird is the type of mobs added, including a three-headed dog, Karen and her kids, a princess, a cactus centipede, and even the famous YouTuber Dream as the boss.

