10 best seeds to play before Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft's next major update is adding quite a bit to the game. There are new structures, such as the upcoming Minecraft trial chamber, as well as new mobs in the breeze and bogged, for example. This makes now a great time to start a new survival world to experience all that 1.20 added in preparation for this upcoming major update.

Detailed below are 10 of the absolute best Minecraft 1.20 seeds that players should try out before update 1.21 comes out.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

10 must play Minecraft 1.20 seeds

1)Triple mansions

One of the seed's three mansions (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8393429486765368260

Woodland Mansion: X: 1384, Z: 440

X: 1384, Z: 440 Woodland Mansion: X: 648, Z: 1688

X: 648, Z: 1688 Woodland Mansion: X: -2936, Z: 1784

X: -2936, Z: 1784 Village: X: 192, -448

X: 192, -448 Village: X: -400, -384

This seed spawns players in a regular oak forest. Nearby, players will find two different villages, which should provide a decent amount of early-game loot and ear. There are also three hard-to-find Minecraft woodland mansions, all within three thousand blocks of spawn, ensuring there is always something to do on this amazing 1.20 seed.

2) Mountain winter wonderland

The village closest to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 9141995497030427889

Villages: X:-550, Z: -120

X:-550, Z: -120 Basement igloo: X: 264, Z: 184

X: 264, Z: 184 Witch Hut: X: 536, Z: 328

X: 536, Z: 328 Woodland Mansion: X: 1528, Z: -552

This seed spawns players on a small, frozen beach. There are multiple witch huts in a large swamp to the east. To the west, players will find a huge mountain range filled with villages, basement igloos, and pillager outposts. To the north, there are frozen ocean monuments, and to the west, there is a woodland mansion.

There are challenges to tackle and farms to make in every direction, making this loaded seed one of Update 1.20's best.

3) Cherry grove village

The cherry grove village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8591562261279585854

Cherry village: X: -896, Z: -352

X: -896, Z: -352 Woodland Mansion: X: -3208, -1032

X: -3208, -1032 Desert village with temple: X: 80, Z: -224

X: 80, Z: -224 Desert village with temple and pillager outpost: X: 592, -784

X: 592, -784 Basement igloo: -1768, 1048

As with many other seeds on this list, what makes this world seed amazing is the amount of useful biomes and structures near spawn. There is a cherry grove village, multiple desert temples, pillager outposts, basement igloos, and even a woodland mansion, all within roughly 3500 blocks of spawn. No matter what direction a player travels, there will be something cool to see.

4) Early trading hall

This basement igloo is very close to a village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2427577234115045545

Village with basement igloo: X: -400, Z: -336

X: -400, Z: -336 Village with basement igloo: X: 1440, Z: 1232

X: 1440, Z: 1232 Village with regular igloo: X: 144, X: 160

X: 144, X: 160 Woodland Mansion: X: 4552, Z: 568

X: 4552, Z: 568 Witch hut: X: -1976, Z: -360

This seed spawns players immediately next to a snowy village. This village has an igloo in it, but it doesn't have a basement. There are two villages very close to spawn, though, that do have basement igloos in them. This should allow players to get a Minecraft villager trading hall set up quickly to get any needed mending books before the potential villager trading changes happen.

This quick trading setup is what makes this seed so good, as trading is the most powerful system that players have access to for survival.

5) Ice spikes and mountains

This seed has quite a gorgeous spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5221478232853128110

Basement igloo: X: 568, Z: 248

X: 568, Z: 248 Basement igloo: X: 616, Z: -472

X: 616, Z: -472 Pillager outpost: X: 128, Z: -1184

X: 128, Z: -1184 Village: X: 352, Z: 944

This seed spawns players at the center of a coastal, snowy village. There is a frozen ocean containing an exposed shipwreck and an ice spike biome immediately next to spawn. And it is this gorgeous spawn that lands this seed among 1.20's best. It truly would make for an incredible winter bunker-style Minecraft survival base. The abundance of ice also means an easy Nether hub.

6) Frozen mushroom stronghold

This seed's closed end portal is right below the surface. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1277969406922363761

Mushroom island stronghold: X: -2076, Z: -412

X: -2076, Z: -412 Village: X: -400, -400

X: -400, -400 Basement Igloo: -1288, 552

-1288, 552 Jungle Temple: X: 520, Z: -408

This seed spawns players in a small, mixed swamp. There is a plains village nearby that will serve as a good base of operations as the player explores the nearby mountains, jungles, and forests.

To the west is what makes this seed so good: there is a large mushroom island almost directly above a stronghold—the gateway to Minecraft's Ender dragon final boss. This would make an incredible place to set up a base, allowing quick access to any potential end-based farms.

7) Cherry mountains and mushroom islands

One of the many mountain villages (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5441677234835263467

Witch Hut: X: 1912, 584

X: 1912, 584 Village: X: 400, Z: -480

X: 400, Z: -480 Eight village center: X: -1600, Z: -1250

This seed spawns players in a coastal forest. To the north, there is a village in a small cherry grove, with a mushroom island just above that. To the southeast, a stronghold rests just underneath a jungle, and there is also a witch hut in a swamp. Players will find a large, shattered mountain range, a large portion of which is covered in cherry trees to the west.

What really makes this seed special, however, is just past these cherry mountains. There is a cluster of eight different villages, all within about a thousand blocks. This should make getting abundant end-game materials a breeze due to plentiful villager trades.

8) Double witch hut and swamp village

The seed's swampy plains village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7960434698226547785

Witch Hut: X: -248, Z: -264

X: -248, Z: -264 Witch Hut: X: 56, Z: -440

X: 56, Z: -440 Swamp Village: X: 624, Z: -512

X: 624, Z: -512 Village: X: 624, Z: 352

X: 624, Z: 352 Village: X: -720, Z: 192

What makes this seed such an amazing 1.20 seed is that it is future-proofed. The seed spawns players in a swamp, and there's a village almost immediately next to it. If the Minecraft villager change ends up happening, this means mending books should be quick to get on this seed.

The spawn swamp has two witch huts that the player should consider converting into farms. Additionally, there are more villages to the north, and the west eventually gives way to structure-filled desert badlands. There is also a woodland mansion to the north-east.

9) Mushroom island and amazing spawn

Part of the seed's massive mushroom island (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8205269816131783768

Mushroom island stronghold: X: -1772, Z: 36

X: -1772, Z: 36 Village: X: 400, Z: 240

X: 400, Z: 240 Village: X: 768, Z: 336

X: 768, Z: 336 Witch Hut: X: 1832, Z: 152

X: 1832, Z: 152 Pillager Outpost: X: -1792, Z: -832

This seed is incredible for a few reasons. The first, and literally biggest, reason is the massive Minecraft mushroom island, only a few hundred blocks west of spawn. This mushroom island is several thousand blocks long and wide, making it large enough for even the biggest of fully featured Minecraft mega bases.

There are a total of seven villages, all within a few hundred blocks of spawn, meaning players should have to spend little time mining for Minecraft resources before being ready to take on the ender dragon. There is also a swamp to the east of spawn with three witch huts that could be converted into farms.

10) Generally amazing

These pillagers picked a bad spot to set up base (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4472297325441196101

Village with basement igloo: X: 832, Z: 112

X: 832, Z: 112 Witch Hut: X: 8, Z: 664

X: 8, Z: 664 Village: X: 224, Z: 912

X: 224, Z: 912 Pillager Outpost: X: -464, Z: 1248

X: -464, Z: 1248 Woodland Mansion: X: 1464, Z: 2632

This seed spawns players on the edge of a frozen ocean. To the east, there is a large mountain range, along with a village that has a basment igloo in it. This makes Minecraft's villager trading system quick to get access to.

Additionally, there are more villages to the south, along with a swamp with three witch huts. There is even a pillager outpost for getting emeralds, though players will need to act quickly as the nearby lava will set the tower on fire. There is also a large mushroom island straight north of spawn, a great location to build expert-level Minecraft farms or a mega base.