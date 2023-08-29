10 best expert level farms for Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is full of infinite wonders and endless possibilities. As players start a new world, there is a lot they can explore and build. However, to build certain farms, you need some expertise you acquire as you progress in the game. These insane farms help you get hold of resources very easily, which would otherwise be tiresome and tedious. The materials required for these builds are massive. Any error while making these can result in hours of work going down the drain.

Hence, these farms are for advanced players who have mastered the game and are prepared to take up a challenge both physically and mentally. This article will highlight 10 such expert farms that players can build in Minecraft.

Creeper Farm, Gold Farm, and other expert level farms in Minecraft 1.20

1) Creeper Farm

Though a menace in Minecraft, Creepers drop one of the most valuable items when slayed, i.e., gunpowder. This is an essential ingredient to build TNTs. Hence, creating a massive Creeper farm can be very helpful for players.

This behemoth structure fetches players almost 9000 gunpowder per hour. The apt place to create such a colossal build would be over the ocean to fetch the best results.

2) Gold Farm

Though not useful for creating tools and armor, Gold has great importance in the piglin trade in Minecraft. The best area to build such a massive gold farm would be on the Nether roof above a nether waste biome.

This towering build will require players to stack up layers of magma blocks for zombie piglins to spawn on. A turtle egg will be placed on the center area of each layer, luring the piglins towards them and eventually dropping them to their death.

This drops gold items and nuggets in return. The farm can give players up to 50000+ items per hour by just sitting near the farm.

3) Shulker Farm

Shukers are box-shaped hostile mobs that players encounter in the End cities. These mobs, when killed, drop shulker shells that are used to create shulker boxes. These shulker boxes are a saving grace for players since they can store items within them and carry them. Hence, creating a shulker farm to acquire these shells is a time well spent.

However, this is not an easy farm to build and requires various items. This farm can be built in any biome in Minecraft except the Savanna, Badlands, Desert, and Nether. To create such a contraption, players must have a 35x35 block area cleared out. This farm can produce approximately 1400 shells per hour.

4) Obsidian Farm

Obsidian is one of the most tedious items to mine in Minecraft. However, it is a very useful block when building other farms, such as a gold farm. Also, it is one of the strongest blocks players can mine in-game. The best place to mine obsidian would be on the End Island.

Hence, once you have slain the Ender Dragon, players can build an obsidian farm to bring down the humongous Obsidian towers surrounding the End Portal. This farm is a bit tricky to build since it also requires mobs in order to mine the block. Hence, players have to be on their feet when creating this, as one false move can become fatal.

5) Ender Pearl XP farm

Killing Endermen provides players with ender pearls that come in handy when traveling and in sticky situations. Also, an Enderman farm provides players with immense XP that is extremely useful while enchanting.

This farm must be built in the End dimension. This farm can generate up to 4000 ender pearls and provide players with 30 XP levels in about a minute.

6) Wither Skeleton Farm

The Wither Skeleton is one of the most notorious mobs to kill in Minecraft. However, some Wither Skeletons drop Wither heads that can be used to create a Wither. This drops a Nether star upon being killed, an important block required to build a beacon.

The Wither Skeleton farm needs to be made in a nether fortress. The area surrounding it must be spawn-proofed manually to get the best results. This farm can be dangerous while constructing since the vicinity where one must build this is also home to Blazes.

7) Automatic wood farm

Wood is a quintessential requirement in Minecraft. Without it, players cannot play the game. Hence, chopping wood manually may become dull in later stages. Therefore, having an automatic farm to do the manual labor for you can be quite advantageous.

An automated farm can gather roughly 20000 wood logs per hour. All the player has to do is be afk in a spot.

8) Automatic Food Farm

Farming in Minecraft can be monotonous and exhausting. Hence, having an automatic farm to do that can be very beneficial. The villagers are put to work while the players reap the reward. This food farm can comprise any food items that can be grown. One can also create different levels for different crops.

9) Guardian Farm

Minecraft is home to many hostile mobs, one of whom are guardians, that can be found underwater at ocean monuments. A guardian farm is one of the best ways to get XP since they drop more XP when killed compared to other mobs.

A completely optimized guardian farm can yield up to 180000 XP per hour. However, constructing this farm is very strenuous, and most average players do not attempt it.

Guardian farm is also a great way to acquire beautiful blocks such as prismarine shards and sea lanterns.

10) Stacking raid farm

Though challenging, a raid farm yields one of the best items a player can ask for in a survival world: the totem of undying. This farm should be built near a pillager outpost, preferably near an open ocean, to get maximum reward. The farm can drop around 8000+ items per hour. Also, in the Java Edition of Minecraft, players get the title of hero of a village, which can benefit them while trading with villagers.

All the farms mentioned above are tough to build and require some expertise and understanding of Minecraft mechanics. Nonetheless, they help players immensely and cut down on the manual labor that players otherwise would have needed to put in.