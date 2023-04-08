7 best villagers to trade with in Minecraft (2023)

In Minecraft, players need to collect as many important items and blocks as possible to level up their gear, base, and more. Additionally, they constantly have to clear out their inventory and throw away useless items. One of the best ways to do both is by trading with villagers.

Villagers are peaceful mobs that roam around villages. They are closest to human beings in terms of behavior and work different jobs. Villagers who have a particular job can trade items with players, who can either give them emeralds or any other item that they do not need to obtain useful items.

Listed below are some of the best professional villagers to trade with.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Librarian, Fletcher, and 5 great other villagers for trading in Minecraft

1) Librarian

The librarian is the best villager to trade with (Image via Mojang)

The librarian is arguably the best professional villager in Minecraft. The mob can trade books with all kinds of enchantments, including treasure enchantments that cannot be found on the enchanting table. Moreover, players can set up each librarian to trade an enchantment book by simply breaking the lectern and placing it again.

Apart from that, librarians also have a great trade for novice players who want to earn some emeralds. They offer emeralds in exchange for paper, which is an easy item to craft.

2) Cartographer

Cartographers can give maps for ocean monuments and woodland mansions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to explore the world and find rare and unique structures quickly, they can start trading with a cartographer. These are villagers that deal with all kinds of map-related items.

After a certain level, cartographers will start trading ocean monument and woodland mansion maps. These maps will help players find these structures in the Overworld. Apart from that, their basic trade of paper and emeralds can also help players earn emeralds.

3) Fletcher

Fletchers have the best basic trade for new players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For new players who might not have a lot of items, the fletcher is the best villager for trading. This mob will buy some sticks for emeralds.

Since sticks are the easiest item to craft in the game, players can gather loads of wood and create hundreds of sticks to gain emeralds with ease. Furthermore, the villager also offers other bow and arrow-related items.

4) Cleric

Clerics are great for trading rotten flesh and getting ender pearls in the game (Image via Mojang)

Clerics also have a brilliant trade option in Minecraft as they buy rotten flesh for some emeralds.

Players will fight loads of zombies and collect plenty of rotten flesh on their journey in the game. This particular trade is perfect for selling useless rotten flesh to earn emeralds. After players earn a lot of emeralds from trading, clerics can be used to obtain items like ender pearls.

5) Armorer

Armorers offer all kinds of armor parts for a few emeralds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Armorers are great professional villagers since they trade all kinds of armor-related items.

Though players can craft armor parts themselves, if they have more emeralds than the other materials, they can always just trade with these villagers. When they level up, they will also start trading enchanted diamond armor.

6) Toolsmith

Toolsmiths trade all kinds of tools with players in the game (Image via Mojang)

Though players can craft tools with the help of basic materials in Minecraft, they can also obtain them by trading with the toolsmith villager.

These mobs deal with everything related to the various tools present in the game. If players do not have enough materials to craft tools but have ample emeralds, these villagers can come in handy.

7) Weaponsmith

Weaponsmiths trade everything related to weapons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Weaponsmiths are professional villagers that use a grindstone as their job site to block and trade everything related to melee weapons in the game. Hence, they can give players iron or enchanted diamond swords and axes.

Apart from that, these villagers also buy items like flint, coal, and diamonds for emeralds.

Poll : 0 votes