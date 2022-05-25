How to make netherite tools in Minecraft?

Netherite tools are considered to be the best in Minecraft. When players first enter the vast sandbox world, they make simple wooden, stone, or iron tools.

However, tools that are made from diamonds or netherite are the best. They can break blocks quicker and will have an exponential amount of durability. Thus, precious material is quite hard to find.

Netherite is one of the hardest items to obtain simply due to its rarity and the process of crafting it. The good part is that users won't need many ingots to craft a new tool, instead, they will need to convert their diamond tools with just one ingot.

The process of finding and crafting this precious material is long and tedious, but it is worth the work.

Steps to make netherite tools in Minecraft

1) Find Ancient Debris blocks

Ancient Debris after exploding the areas (Image via Minecraft)

One of the hardest parts is to start looking for a block named 'Ancient Debris.' Netherite does not naturally generate in the world. Instead, it has to be extracted in a certain way.

Ancient Debris are one of the rarest blocks in the game that are found deep inside the Nether.

Players must dig around Y level 15 to find these blocks. The Nether is mostly filled with lava lakes at this level, making the expedition even tougher. These blocks are blast-resistant, so players can use beds to explode areas and spot these blocks quicker.

2) Smelt blocks to obtain scraps

Smelting Ancient Debris blocks to get scraps (Image via Minecraft)

Once the hardest parts are done and users have obtained several Ancient Debris blocks, they can head back to safety and smelt them in a furnace. This will give gamers netherite scraps.

These scraps are still not the final product as they need to be further crafted with gold.

3) Craft scraps with gold ingots

Crafting the ingot with scraps and gold ingots (Image via Minecraft)

The final step to obtaining the precious material is to craft four of these scraps with four gold ingots. This is one of the few situations where the gold ingot is properly used to make a stronger material to be used on tools. This will only give players one ingot.

4) Use smithing table to convert diamond tools

Smithing table to convert diamond gear (Image via Minecraft)

Finally, individuals will need a smithing table exclusively present to convert diamond tools with the ingot. Gamers can make this table with two iron ingots and four wood planks underneath them.

Once they have the table, they can take any diamond tool (or weapon or armor) and the ingot to combine them. The smithing table essentially covers the diamond tool with netherite and makes it stronger.

