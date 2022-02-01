What's the use of a smithing table in Minecraft

The Smithing Table is an underrated block in Minecraft. There are many new players who won't know the uses and benefits of the table as they won't need one for a long time. Still, there are great uses of the table if players know how to use it properly.

The table can be crafted by combining two iron ingots and four wood planks of any type. These tables can also be found in certain villages. It can be broken by an axe and it drops as a normal item. As the table is a lesser known item in the game but quite useful, players must know how and when to use it.

How to use a smithing table in Minecraft

When to use the table

Now, many players might make the table early in the game and try to use it in some way. However, players will need very specific items to use on the table, like netherite ingots and any diamond tool or armor.

Smithing table crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Netherite is an ultra-rare item to craft in the game. It is found in the form of rare Ancient Debris blocks in the Nether realm. Hence, players will only be able to use the table when they will have netherite ingots.

However, villagers can still use the smithing table as a toolsmith's job site block so players can start trading with them.

How to use the table

The table can be used primarily in two ways - to convert diamond tools and armor into netherite, and as a toolsmith's job site block for villagers.

Converting diamond tools and armor into netherite

Enchanted diamond sword into enchanted netherite sword (Image via Minecraft)

Although players can upgrade their diamond gear to netherite with the help of an anvil, there are a few trade-offs like enchantment cost and increased work penalties. Because of this, players can use the table to convert their diamond tools and armor to netherite without any enchantment cost or prior work penalties.

While converting the gear on the table, the gear also retains the enchantment it had before. This is the main use of the table in the game.

Villager profession

Toolsmith villager (Image via Minecraft)

If a villager mob is near a smithing table, it can connect itself to it and become a toolsmith. They can then trade various types of weapons for emeralds. Players can use this trick to employ any normal villager to become a toolsmith.

