5 best ways to find gold in Minecraft (2023)

Gold may not be Minecraft's most precious resource for players, but it's still important for several reasons. From crafting powered rails and clocks to bartering with piglins to creating netherite ingots, players will need gold at some point, and it's a good idea to keep some stashed away. Fortunately, there are more than a few ways to collect gold in the beloved sandbox game.

Finding gold in Minecraft can be accomplished in more than a few different ways. Sure, mining is one of the most direct approaches, but there are plenty more options on the table than some fans might think.

If Minecraft players are in a hurry to find some gold, there are a few methods they may want to consider first and foremost.

Five methods to find plenty of gold in Minecraft

1) Mining

Mining gold may not be the most exciting way to access the resource in Minecraft, but it's often one of the most lucrative without putting in plenty of additional effort. By heading underground in the Overworld or searching for nether gold ore in the Nether, players can rack up plenty of raw gold and gold nuggets by breaking gold ore, nether gold ore, and gilded blackstone blocks. The yields can be increased via mining by adding a Fortune enchantment to the pickaxe being used as well, which should make the tedious mining work feel a bit more rewarding.

Fortunately, the height levels where gold ore blocks and their variants can be found have remained largely consistent in Minecraft 1.19. As long as players know where to look, they should have plenty of success mining for gold.

2) Looting generated structures

Just about every single generated structure in Minecraft 1.19 possesses loot chests that have the potential to offer players gold ingots when opened. However, some structures are more likely to provide gold ingots in their chests than others, and players may want to prioritize looting these structures first to avoid wasting time. To be specific, players will want to focus on looting chests in end cities, villages, nether fortresses, shipwrecks, jungle temples, bastion remnants, and finding buried treasure chests on beaches in the Overworld.

The loot to a given chest is randomized each time a world seed is generated, but Minecraft players won't have to loot too hard to find more than a few gold ingots.

3) Breaking gold blocks in ocean monuments and bastions

In addition to loot chests, two of Minecraft's generated structures possess solid gold blocks in their architecture that can be mined. Specifically, if players comb the depths of an ocean monument or thoroughly search a bastion remnant, they'll find more than a few gold blocks that can be mined with a Silk Touch-enchanted pickaxe to collect them. Then players can head to a crafting table and place their golden blocks to acquire nine gold ingots per block, which should be pretty helpful in a pinch.

4) Smelting golden gear

It's common knowledge that golden tools, weapons, and armor in Minecraft aren't the best when it comes to quality. They may work well for a little while, but they break way too easily. If players have snagged plenty of golden gear, they can pop it into a smelter and convert the gear into gold nuggets. Granted, gold nuggets aren't as useful as ingots in most situations, but nine nuggets can be crafted into an ingot. With enough excess golden gear laying around, players should at least consider smelting it and crafting some ingots afterward.

5) Farming zombified piglins

Setting up a gold farm in Minecraft isn't easy and will be resource-intensive, but once players have one, they won't run out of gold easily (or ever). Farms will require players to create a farm in the Nether that spawns and automatically kills zombified piglins, which drop gold nuggets upon death and will also drop gold ingots when killed by the player or a tamed wolf. That said, most farms stick to accruing gold nuggets, but the farm can generate so many of them that players won't run out of ingots for the foreseeable future.

Fans may have a tough time setting up a zombie piglin farm, but they certainly can't argue with an endless stream of gold as a result. They'll even receive plenty of XP from the farm as well.

