5 best blast resistant blocks for building in Minecraft (2023)

Almost everything in Minecraft is made up of blocks. The entire in-game world contains billions of blocks. It ranges from regular grass and dirt blocks to rare ore blocks and even mysterious fictional blocks from different realms. When players first enter the world, they grab some dirt or wood blocks to create their first survival base. However, they will soon require stronger blocks to reinforce their base.

There are a few bosses and mobs that can cause explosions inside the game. Explosions destroy weak blocks that are nearby. Hence, if players want strong blast-resistant blocks for their builds, they can refer to this list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Furthermore, there are some blocks that are blast-resistant, but they are not listed below simply because they are not the best for building.

Top 5 blast resistant blocks for building in Minecraft (2023)

1) Obsidian

Obsidian blocks are one of the best to protect a base from TNT and Creeper explosions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to blocks that are blast-resistant, have a decent texture for building, and are easily accessible, obsidian stands out.

These dark-colored blocks can easily be made by pouring water over lava and are decent enough to be used as building blocks.

Moreover, they are one of the strongest blocks in the game that players can obtain in survival mode. They have a blast resistance rating of 1200, which is more than most blocks in the game.

2) Crying Obsidian

Crying Obsidian is similar to obsidian in blast resistance, but looks drastically different in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to regular obsidian, crying obsidian is another brilliant option if players are looking for a blast-resistant block for building. However, they are quite different in terms of texture.

As the name implies, these blocks ooze out small purple droplets and have bright purple cracks on them. Hence, it can be used on some unique builds.

The only downside is that they cannot be made manually and are only found in ruined portals and as chest loot in bastion remnants. They too have a blast-resistant rating of 1200.

3) End Stone Bricks

End Stone Bricks are strong blocks that can also be used for building in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

End Stone Bricks might not be completely blast-resistant, but they are one of the strongest blocks that are great for being used in building structures.

End Stone Bricks can be crafted using four regular end stones found in the End realm. They are similar to stone blocks but have a light yellowish shade.

Compared to obsidian blocks, they are drastically less blast-resistant, with a rating of only nine. However, they are frequently used as building blocks.

4) Deepslate Bricks

Deepslate bricks are a more darker and stronger version of stone bricks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Deepslate bricks are considered one of the best building blocks in the game. Even though they are not the most blast-resistant blocks, they are strong enough to withstand some splashes from an explosion.

They are still quite high on the blast resistance list. They have a rating of six, which several other blocks have in the game.

5) Cobblestone

Cobblestone is the best step up for new players upgrading their Minecraft base from wood (Image via Mojang)

For new players who are still living in a wooden survival base, they can easily step up the security and blast resistance of their base using cobblestone.

Though cobblestone is by no means the most beautiful block for building structures, it is arguably the most common, especially for players who mine for hours in the game.

It has a blast resistance rating of six, compared to wooden blocks that have a blast resistance rating of two. Hence, cobblestone will drastically improve the base for new players.

