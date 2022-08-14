5 Minecraft blocks that need new features

In Minecraft, blocks are the basic units that make up each and every biome. When players enter the world for the first time, they quickly start breaking and obtaining blocks from the world. Later, they craft new kinds of blocks from naturally generated ones and start progressing further. However, there are a few blocks in the game that do not have any major features related to it.

Most blocks can either be crafted into other useful items or can be used by the player to complete certain tasks in the game. For example, blocks like crafting tables and furnaces are the most useful to players and are frequently used. However, some blocks in the game can benefit from new features that will make them interesting in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Minecraft blocks that deserve new features

5) Granite

Granite is just another terrain block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players go mining in Minecraft, they will come across several types of stone blocks like diorite, granite, etc. However, only the stone block is most useful for players. Blocks like granite usually go unnoticed simply because they do not have many features.

Granite can only be converted into polished granite and used as a building block. Other than that, it only serves as a terrain block. If Mojang adds some special craftable items from this block, it will give players a reason to mine it.

4) Copper

Copper should also get new features in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang first introduced copper to the game back in 2020, players were extremely excited to see a new type of earth metal being added to the game. However, after the addition of copper, players were unsatisfied with the limited features it had.

While copper ingots can be used to craft spyglass and lightning rods, the block version of copper can only be oxidized and used as different block variants like stairs and slabs. Since other earth metals and items have a lot more features, copper blocks should be next in line for new features in the future.

3) Crying Obsidian

Crying Obsidian should have more features in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For a long time, players have been asking for new features to be added to the crying obsidian block. This is a special variant of regular obsidian that has bright purple cracks on it and purple droplets drip from it as well.

Though it can be used to craft respawn anchors, it does not have any other use. Since regular obsidian has loads of uses, players want crying obsidian to have more purposes in the game as well.

2) Tuff

Tuff can only be used as decoration in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2, Mojang changed the world generation of the game and added loads of new blocks, including tuff. This block generates deep underground in the deepslate regions of the overworld and usually surrounds iron ore veins. Unfortunately, this block does not have any use whatsoever.

It cannot be crafted into anything and can only be used as a decoration block. Since most of the new blocks added to this update have some features to them, tuff has become one of the most underwhelming blocks.

1) Reinforced Deepslate

Reinforced deepslate blocks have no use in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Wild Update was released a few months ago, bringing new biomes, structures, blocks, and items to the game, including reinforced deepslate blocks. Initially, players were quite excited to see this new block since it was at the center of the Ancient City and looked like a portal frame into a new realm. Unfortunately, there was no portal or realm added with the update.

Resembling normal deepslate covered in a greenish-white spine-like texture, reinforced deepslate looks like quite a fascinating block. Players cannot obtain this block in survival mode and can't even push it with a piston. One of the best features Mojang can add to this block is creating a portal out of it that leads into a new realm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi