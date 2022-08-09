7 most used blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Even though Minecraft was released more than a decade ago, it is still one of the best games in the open-world sandbox and survival genres.

Unlike most mainstream AAA titles, Minecraft is a game that is somewhat “graphically restricted” and is entirely made using blocks. However, the intricacies and functions of each block make the game unique while also increasing replayability.

Each block allows the player to perform a different activity within the world of Minecraft. Whether it is cooking food, smelting metals, or enchanting one’s gear with powerful enchantments, blocks are the essence of the game.

Additionally, there are many blocks that players can simply not ignore throughout their adventures around the Overworld, Nether, and End dimensions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Crafting table, dirt, and 5 other blocks that players can’t live without in Minecraft 1.19

1) Gravel

Gravel is a common block that has a chance of dropping flint when broken. Players can break it with a shovel. The amount of flint this block drops depends on the enchantment applied to one’s shovel.

Gravel is one of the game's most widely used blocks due to its drop. Flint is used in the making of flint & steel, fletching tables, and most importantly, arrows.

2) Crafting table

The crafting table is probably the most used and most important block in all of Minecraft.

Almost every crafting recipe in the game requires the use of a crafting table. Players can make food, weapons, armor pieces, tools, and other items using this block. Additionally, it only requires four wooden planks to craft, which makes it super accessible.

3) Furnace

Furnaces are blocks that are used to cook food or smelt ores, two functions that are imperative to a player’s progression in the game.

Furnaces can be constructed using cobblestone and its variants. Players need a fuel source like coal, wood, and lava to smelt or cook items in a furnace.

The furnace's extensive usage can be attributed to how easy it is to make in the game.

4) Dirt

Dirt is probably the most commonly found block in Minecraft. Aside from wood, it is one of the first blocks that players can find (unless they spawn in the middle of an ocean or desert biome).

Dirt can be broken using a shovel or even by hand. While the block doesn’t have any hardcore use, players usually use it as a placeholder block or during traversal.

5) Wooden planks

Wooden planks are made from wooden logs, which are obtained when a player chops down a tree. Each log converts to four planks, which can be used to make a variety of wood-based items.

Additionally, players can use wooden planks as a fuel source or as walls for their houses.

6) Cobblestone

Cobblestone is an easy pick for this list, as players encounter this block almost everywhere while mining. Most ores in the game, such as gold, redstone, iron, copper, coal, emerald, and diamond, lie within stone layers.

The large volume of cobblestone in a miner’s inventory often helps them in traversal or during combat (boxing oneself in, etc.).

7) Enchanting table

Enchanting is a mechanic that is extremely important for a player’s tools, armor, and weapons in Minecraft. Players can use this mechanic to give their gear powerful abilities that greatly improve their base stats.

An enchanting table is the only way to carry out the process of enchanting, aside from combining enchanted books with gear or other enchanted books. This makes the block a must-have in every player’s in-game base.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh