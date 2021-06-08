Tuff in Minecraft: Everything there is to know

It's no secret that the upcoming Minecraft 1.17 "Caves and Cliffs" update is a big one. Mojang has claimed it as their most ambitious update yet, with a myriad of new blocks and items being added to the game.

One new block set to be added is Tuff, which was announced during the Minecraft Live event of 2020. It was initially introduced to be a part of the amethyst geode ecosystem.

This article will explain everything Minecraft 1.17 players need to know about the Tuff block, including its uses, where to find it and more.

What does Tuff do in Minecraft?

In real life, Tuff is a strong type of igneous rock which forms as a result of volcanic eruptions. Tuff in Minecraft is somewhat similar, and the texture represents that of a rough, uneven surface which appears to be the result of volcanic ash formation.

As one might expect, Tuff is quite a strong block, and has a blast resistance value of 6 and a hardness value of 1.5, which is the exact same as stone.

In terms of practical uses, unfortunately in the current state of Minecraft, there are not many special uses for Tuff. However, it does look pretty unique and could definitely have some niche uses in certain types of builds, especially true for Minecraft creative servers.

Where is Tuff found in Minecraft?

Naturally generated tuff blocks in Minecraft

Luckily, Tuff isn't too hard to come across in Minecraft survival. In the current state of Minecraft, in the first part of the 1.17 update, it generates in blobs underground between Y = 0 and Y = 16.

It's likely however, that when the second part of the 1.17 update lands, Tuff will mainly be found below Y = 0. This is of course not yet confirmed, however.

How to obtain Tuff in Minecraft?

After players have located Tuff within the world, it can easily be picked up via mining with a pickaxe that is stone or greater.

Players should note that the properties of Tuff are similar to stone. This means that if the block is broken by hand, it will drop absolutely nothing.

Edited by Gautham Balaji