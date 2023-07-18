10 best endgame farms for Minecraft in 2023 

As you progress in Minecraft and are finally able to defeat the Ender Dragon, you may think the game is over. However, the fact is that killing the formidable beast will open up lots of new possibilities for Minecraft players. You will have even more freedom to build massive and complex structures in the game. You will realize that the End world itself is greater than the Ender Dragon itself.

This article will explore some of the huge and complex endgame farms that you can make in Minecraft 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Enderman Farm, Shulker Farm, and other amazing farms for Minecraft 2023

1) Enderman Farm

Enderman Farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Enderman farm can be built when you reach End Island. It will give you a lot of XP and 4000 Ender Pearls per hour. It is the easiest farm to build and can take you from level 0 to level 30 within a minute.

You will require an Endermite to make an Ender farm fully functioning as it attracts the Enderman towards itself. The Ender farm must be built 128 blocks away from the main End island. To build the structure, you will require smooth stone blocks, as the Enderman can take the dirt blocks and break the farm.

Using a sword with Sweeping Edge 3 enchantment to kill the Enderman will provide maximum efficiency. You can stand anywhere at the bottom and slay the Enderman to collect XP and Ender Pearls. This way, you don't need to avoid Enderman rather, use them to your advantage.

2) Shulker Farm

Shulker Farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Shulker farm can be built anywhere except the Savanna, Badlands, Desert, or the Nether. You will be needing a 35x35 space to build this farm. It is quite a complex task to complete.

The Caves and Cliffs update of Minecraft introduced a way to farm Shulker shells and made it a renewable source. A new Shulker is formed when a Shulker is hit by a Shulker bullet.

This can only happen when there are not more than 5 Shulkers within an 8-block radius. The chance of them respawning decreases with an increase in the number of Shulkers.

3) Wither Skeleton Farm

Wither Farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Wither Skeleton farm is an efficient way to obtain more than one item in a short period of time. With the Wither farm, you can obtain up to 20 Wither skulls, 2500 bones, 1700 coal, and 4000 levels in one hour.

Additionally, this farm spawns nether mobs as well. So, you will get 1200 rotten flesh, 150 gold ingots, and 1100 blaze rods per hour, which is quite a handful.

The first step to build this farm is to find a nether fortress and cover it fully using buttons so that mobs do not spawn anywhere other than the place you desire.

The Wither skulls can be used to spawn a Wither boss. You can defeat it to get a nether star and create a beacon.

4) Bedrock Farm

Bedrock Farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Bedrock block farm can be built by anyone. However, it can be unreliable, and lag in your system can affect it significantly. There will be a few bedrock blocks that you will be able to obtain with this system and not the usual amount of items you get from other kinds of farms.

This farm uses a bug to farm the bedrock blocks, so you may not get to use this after the bug is fixed. You will have to use End Crystal to make this farm function. Since it is basically illegal to get bedrock in Minecraft, you will only get a small amount of this block from this farm.

5) Slime Farm

This design is perfect for those players for whom exploring through the swamp biomes to obtain some slime balls is tiring. The Slime Farm produces about 3000 slime balls per hour.

You will be needing slime blocks in various other farms that are complex to build. Therefore, having such a farm is going to be quite resourceful. The farm must be built in a clear flat area of 75x75 block space.

You must travel to the swamp biome and make this space available. This will be a one-time visit because you can get slime balls after making the farm.

6) End of Light Farm

The End of Light Farm is the fastest all-mob farm in Minecraft and was designed by the players vktec, ImaMc, and Viktor40. This farm can produce up to 6.5 million items per hour.

The key factors of this farm are light and update suppression. The suppressed light allows you to have the portal light at zero, which means the portal will not emit any light and make it possible for the mobs to spawn.

You can also use this technique to light up your area at nighttime. The optic suppression allows you to break the obsidian block without breaking the portal inside, making the farm a lot more efficient.

7) Guardian XP Farm

Guardian XP Farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Guardian XP farm is the best farm for quick and huge amounts of XP gains. This system produces around 180,000 XP per hour, which is the exact amount a player can absorb.

There is not much lag when you are afking for hours, and you will get as much XP as possible using the farm. The Guardian XP farm has a simple design requiring bubble columns and portals.

Since Guardians drop more XP than any usual mob, this makes it a faster XP farm than an Enderman or a Pigman farm. In addition to XP, the Guardians will drop cod, prismarine shards, and crystals. Although these additional items have no such value, the XP gain is huge, so you can add this to your Minecraft world

8) Super fast Spruce Tree Farm

The fastest Spruce Tree farm designed by floppy donkey can produce up to 460,000 logs per hour. It uses a piston system to push the logs and remove the leaves once the tree has grown. The logs are then transported into the blast chambers, where the TNT blocks blow them up.

You can make 10 TNT explosion chambers to ensure the logs are destroyed. When you make this farm, you probably will not have to cut down a single tree.

It is going to be a complex design and will require lots of materials such as redstone and slime blocks, trapdoors, obsidian, and many more.

9) Witch Farm

A Witch Farm is again one of those farms in Minecraft that produces a lot of items while afking. You can get redstone dust, spider eyes, glowstone dust, gunpowder, sugar, glass bottles, and sticks from this farm.

To make this farm, you need to find a witch hut first which can be found by explorations or using a website that shows the whole map from your seed. A single witch hut can allow at most 3 platforms. The witches can spawn on such platforms when the light is level 7 or lower.

10) Raid Farm

The raid farm is an effective way of getting huge amounts of emeralds in Minecraft. Players can also obtain glass bottles, crossbows, sugar, glowstone, gunpowder, sticks, and the Totem of Undying.

To make this farm function, you need to get a bad Omen at least once. If you get a pillager with a banner, kill him to get the banner and keep it with you. This way, you do not have to visit the pillager outpost to get bad Omen repeatedly.

Some additional items that have a chance of being dropped on this farm are saddles, iron axes (has the potential to be enchanted ones), redstone dust, spider eyes, and ominous banners.