5 best Minecraft mobs for XP farming in 2022

Mobs in Minecraft are living entities that are affected by the physics of the world and they interact with players and other mobs as well. Mobs represent real-life creatures that can be found in the living world and have their own distinguished features and properties.

Since the OG days of Minecraft, mobs have played a vital role in the game as the world would be an empty place without them. These can be found across several biomes, some of which are only exclusive to that particular biome, depending on the environment and living conditions in it.

Apart from their existence, they also come highly useful in farming for items as they drop several stacks of blocks that can be used for survival in the form of food or crafting utilities. Out of many resources that players can get from mobs, XP is one of the most popular as it increases the player level in the game, which can increase their survival stats.

As players are always on the lookout for more ways to get XP in the game as they hate the never-ending grind that Minecraft survival mode brings to them. Here's a list of Minecraft mobs that give the maximum amount of XP in 2022.

5 best Minecraft mobs to farm XP from

1) Bosses: Dragon and Wither

The dragon is the creature that gives the most XP in Minecraft. However, it can only be killed once. As a general rule, blazes and guardians are the best mobs to farm XP in Minecraft.

Killing the dragon grants 12000 XP for the first time. For Withers it’s only 50 XP, but players can summon them several times and gain XP each time. However, if players reach the End, they can kill the Ender dragon to get the maximum amount of XP players can get in Minecraft.

2) Zombies

Zombies and skeletons are some of the most common mobs. These undead mobs can spawn almost anywhere in the Overworld as they are most commonly found where the light level is below seven. Using dungeon spawners, players can easily create an efficient XP farm with these mobs that can grant free XP overtime to players.

Moreover, when a player kills a zombie or skeleton, they get five XP points. Players can turn zombies into drowneds or skeletons into strays to farm items like copper ingots, arrows of slowness, etc.

3) Riding Mobs/Jockeys

A highly underrated method, riding mobs and jockeys can give players a greater amount of XP than just regularly walking. Players can get the equivalent of two mobs XP when they kill it and sometimes, they also get a bonus.

A spider jockey can give anywhere between 10 and 13 XP, depending upon its skeletal phase and for the chicken jockey, players can get between 22 and 25 XP. This is a much faster and easier way for players to farm XP and create an automatic XP farm with.

4) Blazes and Guardians

Blazes and Guardians are one of the several mobs that can be used in an XP farm. They both give 10 XP when a player kills them. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to farm these creatures.

To farm a Blaze, players will need to find a spawner in the Nether. For a small farm, they can just protect themselves by building walls around the spawner. Then players can just open one block to kill the blaze without any damage and get all the free XP they can get.

5) Enderman

Enderman is the only Minecraft mob that spawns in all three dimensions. However, the End Dimension is its original home. Players can build highly efficient XP farms in the End.

Killing an Enderman drops the same amount of XP as zombies, skeletons, creepers, etc. However, Endermen XP farms can provide tons of XP in a few minutes due to their high spawn rate.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman