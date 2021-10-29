5 best Minecraft mobs for XP farming

The endless world of Minecraft would certainly be quite lonely if there were no mobs in it. Since its early days, mobs have played a major role in Minecraft.

Mobs can be found in all biomes. In Minecraft, many items are obtainable only by farming mobs. Players are able to get food, blocks, XP, and other valuable resources by farming mobs.

Out of many resources, experience points are among the most useful ones in Minecraft and mob farming is the primary source of XP in the game. This article lists some of the best mobs for farming XP.

Minecraft mobs for XP farms

5) Zombie/Skeleton

Zombies and skeletons are the most common mob in Minecraft. These undead mobs can spawn almost everywhere in the Overworld, where the light level is below 7. Using dungeon spawners, players can easily create an efficient XP farm.

When a player kills a zombie or skeleton, they get five experience points. Players can turn zombies into drowned or skeletons into strays to farm items like copper ingots, arrows of slowness, etc.

4) Blaze

Blazes are among the few mobs necessary for beating Minecraft. Defeating a blaze will provide players with blaze rods. Along with that, it also drops some sweet experience points. One blaze gives 20 XP when killed by a player.

Players can use spawners found in nether fortresses to farm blazes. While farming XP, this farm will also produce blaze rods, an excellent fuel and major ingredient for brewing potions.

3) Enderman

Enderman is the only Minecraft mob that spawns in all three dimensions. However, the End dimension is its original home. Players can build highly efficient XP farms in the End.

Killing an Enderman drops the same amount of experience points as zombies, skeletons, creepers, etc. However, Endermen XP farms can provide tons of XP in a few minutes due to their high spawn rate.

2) Zombie piglins

Like Endermen in the End, zombie piglins also have a high spawn rate in the Nether Wastes biome. Players can build massive spawning platforms on top of the Nether roof to spawn zombie piglins.

Zombie piglins can drop experience points, gold ingots, gold nuggets, golden swords, and rotten flesh. By farming zombie piglins, players can get stacks of gold and many XP levels without breaking a sweat.

1) Guardians

Guardians are the powerful protectors of ocean monuments in Minecraft. By defeating them, players can get beautiful prismarine shards and crystals. Killing one guardian will drop ten experience points.

Because of their high spawning rate, guardian-based XP farms are arguably the most efficient farm in Minecraft. The only downside to using it is the danger of defensive attacks from guardians. But, with a beacon's regeneration power, players can farm these mobs safely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

