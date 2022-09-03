5 best Minecraft Nether mobs to farm in 2022

The Netherworld in Minecraft is a dangerous realm for players to visit. The mobs that roam in the Nether differ greatly from those who they usually come across in the Overworld.

To survive the Nether, players require specific tools and weapons and some mighty upgrades at their disposal that they can farm once they are in the fiery Netherworld. These special abilities and upgrades can be farmed using mobs that roam the Nether.

Most Nether mobs drop rare and valuable items like withered skeleton skulls, blaze rods, ghast tears, and more. Like other mobs, mobs in the Netherworld can also be farmed and players can build farms to get loot drops from these mobs quickly and efficiently.

Here are five of the best Minecraft Nether mobs to farm in 2022.

Top 5 Minecraft Nether mobs to farm in 2022

5) Endermen

As Endermen also appear in the Overworld, they are regarded as mobs of the Netherworld as they spawn in much larger hordes in the Warped Forest. They deal damage of around 4.5 per hit and have the ability to teleport around.

Players can get ender pearls from endermen, which are required to create the Eye of Ender, which players need to acquire to access the End. As dangerous as they might be, in hindsight, the Endermen prove to be one of the most powerful mobs of the Nether who have unique abilities.

4) Wither Skeleton

One of the most annoying mobs in the Netherworld, Wither Skeletons can affect players with a wither effect that isn't easy to wear off as it damages players every five seconds and is considered more lethal than poison. Moreover, they deal a damage of five per hit that can deplete the health bar quickly.

By killing this mob, players can get a wither skeleton skull that is necessary to summon the Wither Boss. Alternatively, players can also build a wither skeleton farm to get many skulls and then use them all to farm the Wither Boss for Nether stars.

3) Ghasts

Ghasts are dangerous white mobs flying around in the Netherworld that shoot explosive fireballs at players who go near them. They are yet another annoying mobs in Minecraft due to their flying movement and ranged attack capabilities.

However, they are also useful as they drop ghast tears and gunpowder, which are high tier ingredients for brewing and crafting. Alternatively, players can also create a ghast farm in the soul sand valley to farm ghast tear and gunpowder.

2) Strider

Striders are unique mobs that only spawn in the Nether. Their immunity to lava makes them a preferred choice for traveling across the Netherworld as they can walk on top of lava without sinking.

Players can ride on an adult strider using a saddle and can attach them to leads. Using a warped fungus on a stick while riding a Strider makes it run faster at the cost of one durability.

1) Blazes

It is pretty easy to farm blazes in Minecraft. Blazes are floating hostile mobs found in Nether fortresses, and are the only source of blaze rods.

Using blaze rods, players can make eyes of the ender, which is an item used to activate the end portal. Blaze rods are also an essential ingredient for brewing potions. Players can find blaze spawners inside the Nether fortresses. Using these spawners, players can create a blaze rod farm in Minecraft.

