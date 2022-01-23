Top 5 Nether mobs to farm in Minecraft

The fiery realm of Minecraft is home to some of the most dangerous mobs. Many mobs are exclusive to the Nether, and hence the only way to find them is by visiting this hellish dimension.

Most nether mobs drop rare and valuable items like wither skeleton skulls, blaze rods, ghast tears, and more. Like other mobs, nether mobs can also be farmed and players can build farms to get loot drops from these mobs quickly and efficiently.

5 best nether mobs to farm in Minecraft

5) Hoglins

Hoglins are known for their mighty strength that allows them to knock enemies into the sky. They are also famous for being an excellent source of pork in Minecraft. Even though hoglin lives in the Nether, it takes damage from fire.

Players can use lava to kill hoglins and get tons of cooked pork chops. Since hoglins run away from warped fungi, forcing them into lava is pretty easy.

4) Blazes

Blazes drop blaze rods upon dying, which is required to beat the game. Using blaze rods, players can make eyes of ender which is an item used to activate the end portal. Blaze rods are also an essential ingredient for brewing potions.

Blazes are among the few mobs who have naturally generated spawners. Players can use blaze spawners to farm blaze rods. A blaze rod farm will also provide fuel as blaze rods can also work as fuel.

3) Ghasts

Ghasts are among the most annoying mobs in the game. Almost every player has faced one ghast that shoots fireballs at them constantly. Players can get ghast tears by defeating ghasts.

Players can create a giant ghast farm on top of the nether ceiling in soul sand valley to get lots of ghast tears. This farm is highly efficient since ghasts are one of the two mobs that spawn in soul sand valley.

2) Wither skeletons

Wither skeletons have one of the rarest mob drops in Minecraft. By killing this mob, players have a very low chance of getting a wither skeleton skull. This block is necessary for summoning the Wither Boss.

Players can build a wither skeleton farm to get many skulls and then use all of them to farm the Wither Boss for nether stars.

1) Zombie piglin

Zombie piglin based gold farms have existed in Minecraft for a long time. Along with gold, zombie piglin farms also produce tons of experience points. Players can take their XP level from 0 to 30 in just a few minutes.

