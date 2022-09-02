Top 5 weird Minecraft biomes you need to see

Minecraft offers a lot in the way of biodiversity, and this has resulted in a large number of different biomes. Across the Overworld, Nether, and End, the locations that players can encounter are incredibly diverse.

While there are plenty of biomes to explore in Minecraft, some are a little stranger than others. These particular ones don't exactly adhere to the conventions of their counterparts. They sometimes exhibit strange mobs or plant life that players aren't likely to find in other locations. However, not all of these biomes are inherently dangerous or bad, but merely different.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the stranger biomes in the game that are worth checking out in a world.

Strangest Minecraft biomes to explore in version 1.19

5) Lush Caves

A Lush Cave biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update, Lush Caves are verdant biomes that occasionally generate within caves. These biomes have several unique forms of plant life and are also the only locations where axolotls spawn in the current build of the game. Players can also find glow berries in these locations, which both light the area and can be consumed for a small amount of hunger restoration.

Lush Caves are one of the stranger biomes players can find in Minecraft, though they're quite pleasant to explore in most cases.

4) Dark Forests

A Dark Forest as seen in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Combining aspects of a forest and a Swamp biome, Dark Forests are quite unique. They possess massive dark oak trees in a forested pattern but also feature large mushrooms similar to Swamp and Mushroom Field biomes. These eerie forests also generated structures like woodland mansions and pillager outposts, which contain the aggressive and warlike illagers.

Biomes like Dark Forests that are super spooky are certainly worth exploring. Players should visit these locations at their own peril.

3) Basalt Deltas

Basalt Deltas are found within the Nether (Image via Mojang)

While the Nether doesn't have the biodiversity of the Overworld, it still has more than a few intriguing biomes of its own. One example is the Basalt Delta, which is said to be the remnant of volcanic eruptions within the Nether. Basalt and blackstone cover these biomes, and pools of lava can be found here as well.

While most mobs and structures don't spawn within the Basalt Delta biome very often, players can find a large number of magma cubes roaming the deltas, making them a solid pick for farming magma cream.

2) Mushroom Fields

A mooshroom roams a Mushroom Field biome (Image via Minecraft.net)

Often seen as islands, Mushroom Field biomes are peculiar while also being great for beginners. These biomes are unique in the sense that they don't spawn any hostile mobs to cause problems. Moreover, mushrooms found throughout the region can be made into stew. Even better, the mooshrooms that roam the biome are a source of mushroom stew as well as beef and leather.

All of this makes Mushroom Fields particularly odd compared to other biomes, but they are also incredibly helpful for players who want some space and time in their survival world.

1) The Deep Dark

Steve flees the Warden in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in the 1.19 update, the Deep Dark biome is a subterranean domain found at the lowest reaches of the world. It is relatively bereft of life, save for the presence of the powerful Warden mob that protects its treasures. Strange sculk blocks creep along the walls and floors of this biome, providing an incredibly alien-looking environment.

Players can plunder the biome's ancient cities, but they must tread lightly or risk an encounter with the Warden, which can kill players in relatively short order if they're unprepared.

