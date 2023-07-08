Ranking every tree in Minecraft 1.20: From worst to best

Getting wood in Minecraft is one of the first things game tutorials show new players making it the game's base. In Minecraft, there are currently nine types of trees that can be found in different biomes. Trees play a vital role in the game, providing resources such as wood, saplings, leaves, fruits, and flowers. However, not all trees are created equal. Some trees are more visually appealing, functional, or rare than others.

This article will rank every tree in Minecraft 1.20 from best to worst, considering their appearance, functionality, and availability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Spruce, Cherry, and every other tree in Minecraft 1.20

11) Birch Trees

Birch trees (Image via Mojang)

Birch trees are the simplest and most prevalent trees in Minecraft. Recognizable by their white bark and green leaves, birch trees are spread throughout the Overworld. While they are easy to harvest and offer a plentiful wood supply, they lack distinct qualities or advantages. Moreover, their plain wood doesn't blend as effectively with other blocks. Birch trees serve as a convenient source of timber for beginners, but they may not offer the same level of excitement or visual appeal as other options.

10) Bamboo

Bamboo forest (Image via Mojang)

Although not classified as trees, bamboo plants in Minecraft deserve mention. They can grow tall and yield materials similar to wood. With their green stalks and leaves, bamboo primarily thrives in the Bamboo Jungle biome. These plants are straightforward to harvest and provide a plentiful supply of bamboo for various purposes. Bamboo can be used as fuel, scaffolding, or for crafting sticks. Additionally, pandas often accompany bamboo plants, adding an adorable touch of companionship. Bamboo is an excellent choice for Asian or modern-themed builds, and its versatility and practicality make it highly sought after.

9) Warped Fungus

Warped fungus forest (Image via Mojang)

With the Nether Update in Minecraft, players can now encounter the fascinating addition of warped fungus trees. These trees are found solely in the Warped Forest biome of the Nether and boast distinctive blue stems and warped wart blocks as leaves. They are quickly felled and provide a generous supply of warped stems. Wood can be crafted into various warped items such as doors, fences, and planks. Moreover, the warped fungus trees bear shroomlights as fruits, which can be used as light sources or decorative elements. These unique trees are perfect for creating otherworldly or futuristic-themed builds and add a touch of rarity and visual allure to the game.

8) Crimson Fungus

Crimson Forest (Image via Mojang)

In the Nether Update, Minecraft also introduces the intriguing crimson fungus trees. These trees are found exclusively in the Crimson Forest biome of the Nether and exhibit striking red stems and nether wart blocks as leaves. Like warped fungus trees, crimson fungus trees are quickly felled and yield abundant crimson stems. These stems serve as wood and can be crafted into various crimson items, such as doors, fences, and planks. Additionally, crimson fungus trees bear weeping vines as flowers, which can be utilized for climbing or as decorative elements. These rare and visually distinct trees are perfect for creating infernal or blood-themed builds, adding a part of uniqueness to the game.

7) Jungle Trees

Jungle trees (Image via Mojang)

Moving on to jungle trees, they are the tallest and sturdiest trees in Minecraft. With brown bark and dark green leaves, these trees exclusively thrive in the Jungle biome. Due to their size, chopping them down can be burdensome and require ample growing space. However, they yield substantial wood and occasionally drop cocoa beans. Jungle trees are adorned with vines, which serve as climbing aids and decorative elements. These trees excel in constructing treehouses or jungle-themed structures. However, their limited adaptability and space requirements may challenge some players.

6) Acacia Trees

Acacia trees (Image via Mojang)

For a vibrant burst of color and exotic charm, acacia trees are the way to go. Sporting orange bark and light green leaves, these trees are exclusive to the Savanna biome. Acacia trees are easy to chop down and provide a moderate wood supply. While they may lack distinct features or advantages like birch trees, their vibrant wood complements other blocks. Acacia trees are ideal for creating tropical or desert-themed structures. Although they may not be as abundant or versatile as other choices, they add uniqueness and visual appeal to your builds.

5) Mangrove Trees

Mangrove trees (Image via Mojang)

The newly added mangrove tree in Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs Update brings a new element to the game. Sporting brown bark and green leaves, mangrove trees thrive solely in the Swamp biome. These trees are quickly felled and offer a moderate supply of wood. Furthermore, they boast unique features and advantages. Mangrove trees can grow on water and land, and their distinct root structures can be used for decoration or climbing. Perfect for constructing swampy or aquatic-themed structures, these trees are prized for their rarity and the challenge of finding them in Minecraft.

4) Dark Oak Trees

Dark oak trees (Image via Mojang)

If you're looking for a more robust and mysterious option, dark oak trees discovered in the Dark Forest biome are an excellent choice. Their dark brown bark and dark green leaves emanate an eerie and enigmatic ambiance. Like jungle trees, chopping down dark oak trees can be demanding, but they reward you with abundant wood. Their distinctive aesthetic makes them ideal for constructing haunted or Gothic-style structures. While dark oak trees add contrast and atmosphere, they may not be the most versatile or frequently chosen option in Minecraft.

3) Oak Trees

Original oak trees (Image via Mojang)

Now, let's talk about oak trees, which symbolize the timeless and iconic tree in Minecraft. Sporting brown bark and light green leaves, oak trees flourish across the Overworld. Oak trees are easily chopped and yield a moderate amount of wood. Moreover, they offer unique features and advantages. Occasionally, oak trees drop apples that can be utilized for food and crafting golden apples. These trees also sprout flowers on their leaves, providing decorative elements and sources of dyes. Oak trees are ideal for constructing natural or medieval-themed structures. While they may be ordinary and abundant, their versatility and added benefits make them a favored selection in Minecraft.

2) Spruce Trees

Tall spruce trees (Image via Mojang)

Next are spruce trees, the second tallest and thickest trees in Minecraft. These trees feature gray bark and dark green needles, and they predominantly grow in the Taiga biome in Minecraft. They offer a moderate challenge when chopping them down and provide a satisfactory amount of wood. However, they lack distinct attributes or advantages. While spruce trees excel in rustic or winter-themed constructions, they might not captivate players as the most visually attractive or distinctive option.

1) Cherry Trees

Cherry Trees (Image via Mojang)

Lastly, we have the cherry blossom trees, which with their dark pink bark and blossoming pink leaves, are prevalent in the Cherry Grove biome in Minecraft. These trees can be quickly felled and yield a moderate amount of wood. Moreover, cherry blossom trees boast distinctive qualities and advantages. Their presence adds an enchanting charm to exquisite or romantic-themed constructions. Although they remain scarce and greatly coveted, their inclusion in the game has elevated their value, making them even more cherished by players.

