Minecraft's 1.20 update, also known as the Trails and Tales Update, has delighted players with its exciting additions and improvements. This update introduces numerous enhancements to mobs, biomes, and resources, enriching the gaming experience. Minecraft continues to evolve with each new modification, offering players a world full of endless possibilities and creative opportunities.

One of the new things in Trails and Tales Update is a new type of wood: Bamboo wood, a special and useful material that players can use for many things in the game. It looks different from other types of wood and can make nice patterns and contrasts with other materials. This article will tell you how to make and use bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20. So, let’s begin!

Everything to know about bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20

What is Bamboo Wood in Minecraft 1.20?

Bamboo wood, the latest addition to Minecraft's extensive list of materials, prominently featured in the 1.20 update. Setting itself apart from conventional wood sources, bamboo wood does not originate from trees but rather stems from bamboo plants inhabiting the game world. You can find these plants thriving in jungle biomes, creating bamboo jungles and providing a home for adorable pandas. If you want to grow bamboo plants, simply use bone meal or place them near water sources.

Visually, bamboo wood shows a similar texture to real-world dried bamboo, distinguished by its lengthy, straight lines gracing the surface. It stands out with its light yellowish color, making it different from other types of wood. With bamboo wood, you can create various items like planks, stairs, slabs, fences, doors, trapdoors, buttons, pressure plates, signs, boats, chests, barrels, bookshelves, lecterns, looms, composters, scaffolding, and sticks. Additionally, with the help of an axe to strip the wood, it results in stripped bamboo wood blocks.

How to Make Bamboo Wood in Minecraft 1.20?

Fill your crafting grid to make one bamboo block (Image via Mojang)

To make bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20, you must collect bamboo plants from jungle biomes or grow them using bone meal or water sources. You can use any tool or bare hands to break bamboo plants and obtain bamboo items.

Once you have enough bamboo items (at least nine), you can craft them into bamboo wood blocks using a crafting table. To get one bamboo wood block, you must fill the crafting grid with bamboo items.

Use an axe on a bamboo block to get striped bamboo (Image via Mojang)

To make bamboo wood planks, you need to place one bamboo wood block in any slot of the crafting grid to get four bamboo wood planks. You can then use these planks to craft other items using the same recipes as other types of wood. You need to use an axe on a placed bamboo wood block to make striped bamboo wood blocks. This will remove the block's outer layer and reveal the bamboo's inner core. Stripped bamboo wood blocks have a slightly lighter color than regular bamboo wood blocks.

How to Use Bamboo Wood in Minecraft 1.20?

Bamboo wood can be used for various purposes in Minecraft 1.20. Here are some of the possible uses:

Building : Bamboo wood can be used as a building material for houses, bridges, towers, fences, gates, and other structures. It has a unique texture and color that can create interesting patterns and contrasts with other materials. Bamboo wood can also be used to create furniture and decorations using stairs, slabs, doors, trapdoors, signs, barrels, bookshelves, lecterns, looms, and composters.

Crafting: Bamboo wood can be used as a crafting ingredient for various items that require planks or sticks. For example, you can use bamboo wood planks to craft chests, rafts, buttons, pressure plates, scaffolding, and sticks.

Fuel: Bamboo wood can be used as a fuel source for furnaces, smokers, blast furnaces, campfires, and fireplaces. One bamboo item can smelt 0.25 items, while one bamboo block can smelt 1.5 items. Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants in Minecraft. Hence, it can be a renewable and efficient fuel source.

Food: Bamboo can be used as a food source for pandas, which are passive mobs that spawn in jungle biomes. Pandas will eat bamboo plants or items that are dropped near them. Feeding pandas will make them enter love mode, allowing them to breed and produce baby pandas.

