How to farm bamboo blocks in Minecraft?

Bamboo blocks are a new wood set recently released in Minecraft with the 1.20 update. These and many other new blocks were introduced with the latest installment. Bamboo blocks will soon be quite popular in builds and structures, as users will use them as building blocks.

Many new or returning Minecrafters might not know much about the latest version and what Mojang has added to the age-old sandbox title. Hence, here is a simple method for farming bamboo and bamboo blocks in the game:

How to create a bamboo farm and obtain bamboo blocks in Minecraft

Bamboo plant farm will yield the plant as items that can be used to craft bamboo blocks in the sandbox title (Image via Mojang)

All the new bamboo blocks are initially made from regular bamboo items. Hence, to create a farm that churns out bamboo as an item, you must essentially build a bamboo plant farm to obtain its loads.

Bamboo Farm will need the following items and blocks:

Stack of building blocks (any block will suffice)

Stack of glass blocks

1 hopper in minecart

5 hoppers

5 pistons

5 observers

5 redstone dust

5 bamboo

5 dirt blocks

3 rails

2 powered rails

2 redstone blocks

1 chest

Collection area with hoppers, minecart on powered rails, and chest in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

You must create a collection station once all the items have been gathered. This consists of a line of hoppers, all connected to the chest, powered rails, and regular rails on top of the hoppers. The former must be activated with redstone blocks, and the minecart with hopper must be placed and moved on the rails.

Dirt, pistons, and observers must be placed as such for the bamboo farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dirt blocks can be placed just on top of where the minecart is moving, where the bamboo plant will be placed. Diagonally adjacent to the row of dirt blocks, you must place a line of pistons and observers facing toward the row of dirt blocks. The observers will detect that the bamboo has grown and activate the pistons, which will break the plant automatically.

Once the plant is broken, bamboo items will fall, automatically collected by the minecart with hopper, and eventually stashed in the chest. You can look at the pictures provided above for reference.

Farm as many bamboo blocks as you like in Minecraft

All kinds of bamboo blocks can be crafted using the farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once a bamboo farm is set up, it will infinitely yield stacks of bamboo as an item. This item can be used to craft a bamboo block on a crafting table. Then, a block of bamboo converts to bamboo planks, which makes it a wood block. You can then craft many bamboo wood blocks like doors, trapdoors, slabs, stairs, bamboo mosaics, etc.

The bamboo farm will keep giving you bamboo as an item to craft more of these new blocks.

